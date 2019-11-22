No. 4 Georgia will face Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Here are three things to know before the game:
Punt, Georgia, punt
Punting may not be a sign of a thriving offense, but Georgia likes knowing it has Jake Camarda to take care of business when forced to. The sophomore from Norcross averaged 50.7 yards per punt in the Bulldogs’ win over Auburn, flipping the field and the script. Entering the game, he had just 46.8 yards per punt. Camarda particularly struggled against Notre Dame on Sept. 21 when he had punts that went just 25 and 27 yards down the field. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said on Nov. 18 that he stuck by his punter because he saw what he could do in practice. Camarda rewarded him against Auburn with four punts in the first half that landed inside the Tigers’ 20-yard line.
Firepower in the backfield
Kellen Mond isn’t the only good thing going for Aggies’ offense. Say hello to Isaiah Spiller and Cordarrian Richardson, who both ran for more than 100 yards in Texas A&M’s 30-6 win over South Carolina. Spiller is not related to Clemson’s former star running back C.J. Spiller and hasn’t proven to be as talented yet, but he does have one advantage — his size. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound freshman from Spring, Texas, has run for 796 yards and eight touchdowns on the year. Richardson only has 232 rushing yards in 2019, but the sophomore is a nice option to have against a Georgia defense that didn’t give up its first rushing touchdown until the Auburn game. Can the Bulldogs keep it at one?
Fighting the injury bug
Lawrence Cager’s absence after the first quarter against Auburn wasn’t a dealbreaker, but if Georgia was to have its way, it wouldn’t happen again. The star wide receiver had one catch for six yards against the Tigers but had to be taken out due to a recurring left shoulder injury. On the offensive line, Ben Cleveland won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after his performance against Missouri on Nov. 9. Against Auburn, he was limited due to a lower leg injury. Cade Mays started at right guard before suffering an injury of his own, causing Jamaree Salyer to finish the game. Smart said he hopes Cleveland and Mays will be able to play against Texas A&M.
