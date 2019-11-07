No. 6 Georgia will face Missouri at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Here are three things to know before the game:
Missouri winless on the road
Despite the dominant defensive stats across the board for the Tigers, it still goes without saying that Missouri has yet to win a game on the road. The three losses came against Wyoming, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Missouri gave up nearly 300 yards rushing in each game against Wyoming and Kentucky, which doubled its season average of 136.9. Georgia and D’Andre Swift will look to establish the run early and often when the Tigers make the trip to Athens for a 7 p.m. primetime game at Sanford Stadium.
Key player could return for Georgia
Cornerback Tyson Campbell has missed the last five games on Georgia’s schedule with turf toe and last saw action against Arkansas State on Sept. 14. On Monday, head coach Kirby Smart said the sophomore was available to play against Florida and warmed up, but he didn’t feel 100% and didn’t have an “opportunity” to make an appearance. If he returns against Missouri, Campbell could help solidify a somewhat stagnant secondary that has given up big plays to opposing receivers.
Kelly Bryant probable
In the SEC, Georgia is bound to face off against a talented quarterback every week. Kelly Bryant is next on the schedule, but there are doubts as to whether the Clemson transfer will even take the field against the Bulldogs. Bryant has been dealing with a hamstring injury sustained against Kentucky, and head coach Barry Odom said the quarterback is “on track to play” as of Wednesday. Despite questions around his availability, the Bulldogs will prepare to face Bryant. The senior is No. 4 in the SEC in passing yards with 1,845 and has thrown 14 touchdowns and five interceptions. If Bryant plays, Georgia could be in for a tough matchup.
