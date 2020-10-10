No. 3 Georgia welcomes No. 14 Tennessee to Athens on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here are three things to know before the game:
Stetson the starter
While quarterback questions persisted through Weeks 1 and 2 for Georgia, junior Stetson Bennett seems to be the go-to guy to oppose Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.
Last Saturday was Bennett’s first Division I start following two years on the sidelines in Athens and his 2018 stint at Jones County Junior College in Mississippi. In slightly more than a game and a half of action this season, his scout team effort in 2017 and 2019 looked to pay off.
“He’s very composed,” said head coach Kirby Smart in a virtual press conference on Oct. 7. “I would call him a vet in terms of practice reps and quantity of work. He just hasn’t had as many SEC live reps.”
Bennett’s SEC play has been solid so far. He’s completed 37 of 57 passes for 451 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. With 240 yards and a well-placed touchdown throw to a fading George Pickens last week, Bennett proved he could hold up under the lights of Sanford Stadium and lead Georgia’s offense.
The Volunteers’ 22nd-ranked defense has allowed an average of 254 passing yards against South Carolina and Missouri, giving Bennett an opening to cement his starting status today.
Smart hasn’t confirmed Bennett as the unquestioned starter for the rest of the season, continuing to speak to the development of JT Daniels, D’Wan Mathis and Carson Beck. In a virtual postgame press conference after the Auburn game, Bennett said he knows he has to stay consistent to stay on top of the depth chart.
“If you don’t produce, you don’t play,” Bennett said.
Big day for the big guys
Tennessee ranks sixth in the NCAA in rushing offense and 24th in rushing defense. Georgia ranks 37th and third in the same categories. The Bulldogs relied more heavily on their run game to eat time and tally points against Auburn and have more of a rushing edge in today’s matchup given Georgia’s advantage in a head-to-head defensive comparison.
With six rushing touchdowns compared to two passing touchdowns this season, the Volunteers have to make more of a dent in Georgia’s lockdown front seven and penetrate its tackle-heavy linebacking corps to produce offensively.
The Volunteers have the personnel to do so. Tennessee brought back four starters on the offensive line and added former Bulldog offensive lineman Cade Mays, who started 11 games for Georgia last year. Smart credited former Georgia defensive coordinator and current Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt with the development of the Volunteers’ offensive front.
“That's where you get beat before the game starts in the SEC — if you don't have enough guys across the line of scrimmage, and I think that they do,” Smart said. “They do a really good job on both sides of the ball in terms of line-of-scrimmage play."
Georgia’s O-line showed a resurgence against Auburn, improving its push off the snap and keeping penalties minimal. As Smart said his line didn’t flip a magic switch between Weeks 1 and 2, mental focus and clean play will again be necessary for the line’s talent to open redshirt sophomore Zamir White’s difference-making rush.
“[The Auburn game] wasn't like a reinvention of the wheel,” Smart said. “It was just doing a better job of executing what we're supposed to do when we're supposed to do it."
Smart vs. the Vols
In the past three years, Smart hasn’t forgotten his infamous Hail Mary loss to Tennessee as a rookie head coach in 2016. The Bulldogs came back with a 41-0 stomping in 2017 and outscored the Volunteers 81-26 in 2018 and 2019. Undefeated and ranked No. 14, Tennessee is due for an improved showing.
While the Volunteers haven’t had an early benchmark win like the Bulldogs’ rout of the Tigers, Smart isn’t taking the contest lightly.
“When I watch the tape, and when you play the SEC schedule that we're playing, there is nobody that has a week off, I assure you,” Smart said.
