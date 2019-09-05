The Georgia football team will hold its home opener against Murray State on Saturday in Sanford Stadium. Last Saturday, Georgia defeated Vanderbilt by a score of 30-6 in Nashville. Here are the top story lines to keep an eye out for as the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs take on the Racers.
Reliable receiver room?
Offensive coordinator James Coley stuck with a traditional approach in Georgia’s season opener against Vanderbilt by establishing the run game. When the receivers needed to make plays in the first half, they did so. But in the second half, the pass catchers struggled to extend and cap off drives. Junior transfer wide receiver Demetris Robertson caught three passes for 23 yards, including a touchdown in the first quarter. No other receiver had more than two receptions.
Robertson and the rest of the receivers won’t need to have a great game against Murray State, but when Notre Dame comes to Athens on Sept. 21, the receiving corps need to be ready to shoulder the offensive load.
Injury updates
Redshirt freshman Kearis Jackson could be out three-to-four weeks with a “couple different breaks” in his hand, according to head coach Kirby Smart. Jackson took a hard hit in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt before fumbling the ball inside Vanderbilt’s 5-yard line.
Sophomore offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer returned to practice on Sept. 2 after not traveling with the team to Vanderbilt due to a lower leg injury. Redshirt sophomore right tackle Isaiah Wilson has been reported to have a lower leg injury that will keep him sidelined for the Murray State game.
Offensive mishaps
Georgia failed to convert in two short yardage running situations against Vanderbilt, sparking some questions. Additionally, Georgia went 1-for-7 on third down conversions. After the game, Smart said he wasn’t worried, highlighting the 323 rushing yards the Bulldogs had against the Commodores.
Long rushing plays and solid defense kept Vanderbilt at bay last weekend, but Georgia will play plenty of tough competition over the course of the year and those instances are where games can be won and lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.