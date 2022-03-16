After winning a National Championship on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, Georgia held their first spring practice on Tuesday, March 15. The Bulldogs have 14 practices until the annual G-Day on April 16. During spring practice and the intrasquad scrimmage, Georgia looks to improve in multiple areas.
Dealing with injuries
To kick off the spring, multiple incoming freshmen and returning players will miss practice and playing time due to injuries.
Sophomore linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. will be out for the entirety of spring due to a labrum injury and redshirt junior Rian Davis will be limited throughout the next four weeks from a lower-body injury. This is a significant loss for the Bulldogs as they're losing multiple linebackers to the NFL like Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall, who was Second Team All-SEC.
Record-setting, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers will miss all of spring practice due to shoulder surgery to repair his torn labrum. Most likely, the next man to fill Bowers shoes was junior tight end Darnell Washington. However, Washington will miss all of spring training due to a lower leg injury.
A critical loss the Bulldogs will face among the upcoming freshmen is four-star defensive linemen Keithian “Bear” Alexander. Similar to Bowers, he is also recovering from shoulder surgery for a torn labrum. Alexander was a top-ten defensive lineman in his class and had a chance for numerous reps in a depleted Georgia front seven.
"That's not abnormal for us to have some guys out and injured. It gives an opportunity for some other guys, and hopefully, those midyear kids will be ready to rock and roll here for summer and summer workouts," Smart said.
Position battles
Georgia is left with a plethora of unanswered roster spots and will look for answers until the season begins in the fall.
Veteran quarterback Stetson Bennett will continue to lead the way for Georgia, but the No. 2 spot has yet to be officially named. Redshirt freshmen Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and signee Gunner Stockton will compete throughout spring and summer for the job.
"We're trying to be innovative and creative in the way we practice because the quarterback development is critical," Smart said. "I'm big on challenging our staff to be creative in the ways we rep those guys, who goes with what group, how many reps a week you get, what percentages, we want to see those guys get better."
With Bowers and Washington missing spring training, signee Oscar Delp and redshirt sophomore Arik Gilbert will get plenty of reps at tight end. While Gilbert is listed as a wide receiver on the roster, Smart said he'll get some playing time at tight end throughout spring practice. Both Delp and Gilbert were ranked amongst the top two tight ends in their class.
Finding an identity
Throughout the upcoming practices, Smart emphasized finding an identity.
"We're trying to develop our team to emulate ‘what is your identity,’” Smart said. “We're trying to figure out what this team's identity is completely independent of the previous year.”
Following a national championship-winning season from the Bulldogs, senior Nolan Smith is extremely driven entering his final year.
"I'm a senior. This is my last time that I'll be stepping on here and the campus and wear this G, and I think after winning a national championship, I have more pride about this G," Smith said. “It means something to us, especially being a guy from here and doing that here. I wouldn't say it's going to be a complacency of me at all. I can tell you that right now.”