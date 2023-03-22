On Tuesday, March 21, the Georgia baseball team traveled to Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia and defeated Georgia State 8-3.
This win comes off the back of three straight losses to conference opponent South Carolina. In its first SEC matchup of the season, Georgia remained competitive in the first game, then proceeded to fall in back-to-back mercy ruled games.
“It was good to bounce back with a victory tonight,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “I thought we played solid but not spectacular.”
The Bulldog’s typically explosive offense, which was held to four, two and one run against the Gamecocks, reignited against the Panthers.
At the top of the second inning, senior infielder Mason LaPlante hit a single to the right side of the field. This drove in a run that was at second, thanks to being walked by Georgia State reliever Camren Landry. He took over for Cameron Jones after only the first inning, who was then moved to designated hitter.
Outfielder Justin Thomas, right after LaPlante, hit a double into right field, bringing home LaPlante and Sebastian Murillo, who was also walked by Landry. Graduate Ben Anderson followed LaPlante and Thomas’ RBIs with one of his own, as his base hit drove Thomas home.
The Panthers made a second pitching change, despite not even two innings being completed. Graduate Aiden McAllister came in as relief, striking out the next two batters, before allowing a base hit and a Corey Collins sacrifice fly to center field, which drove in Anderson. McAllister exited the inning allowing no runs himself, although a run did score and count against Landry’s stats while McAllister was on the mound.
After a five run inning from the Bulldogs, they went cold until the sixth. Another offensive explosion came from redshirt-freshman Charlie Condon, who extended his hitting streak to 20 games, however it wasn’t a traditional hit that drove in a Georgia run. Instead, Condon was hit by a pitch, and since the bases were loaded, a run scored.
Georgia State’s freshman pitcher Davis Chastain struggled in the inning, having already allowed the bases to get loaded off of walks alone, and was taken out after the first run scored. In stepped junior Nick Lommen, who, on his first batter, threw a wild pitch that advanced the runners, including Anderson from third base, who scored.
A Collins ground out allowed graduate Connor Tate to score. Georgia wouldn’t score the rest of the game, but the team didn’t need to, containing Georgia State to only three runs.
The first two came in the third inning. Freshman Leighton Finley got the start, and impressed through two innings. He forced the Panthers to go three up, three down in their rotation during the second inning, before faltering in the third. Finley allowed two runners on base, before a double from Dylan Strickland brought one Panther home.
Finley struck out one batter, and then was replaced on the mound by Chandler Marsh. Marsh immediately walked two Panthers, consequently loading the bases and bringing in a run. He tightened the ship and struck out the next two batters, keeping the damage to a minimum.
Georgia State did have one final offensive push in the eighth inning, and while the team did score a run, it wasn’t enough to supplant the six-run deficit.
While both teams scored runs, Georgia’s pitchers won out, with Dalton Rhadans, who threw two strikeouts and allowed no runs, getting the win. Between the six pitchers that did play, they totaled eight strikeouts, seven hits allowed and only five walks.
Now with momentum, Georgia faces its next SEC opponent, traveling on the road to face Auburn in a three-game series from March 23 to March 25.