We are happy to support Athens and campus philanthropies and nonprofits with donations for silent auctions and similar fundraisers.
The following auction packages are available. Use the link below to order.
Red & Black Natty Package | $53 value
This package celebrates the historic Georgia Bulldogs national title win. It includes:
- A copy of our keepsake book DELIVERED
- A large poster of our Jan. 13 front page
- A copy of our special Jan. 13 issue
- Laptop stickers
Eat & Drink Athens GA Package | $27 value
Celebrate the flavors of the Classic City with this gift set. It includes:
- A copy of our 2021 Eat & Drink Athens GA recipe book
- A matching tote bag
- A copy of our Eat & Drink Athens GA guide to restaurants and more
Red & Black Annual Subscription | $84 value
Give the gift of weekly issues of The Red & Black, delivered right to your mailbox. This includes:
- Delivery of weekly issues of The Red & Black
- Delivery of special editions, such as football championship coverage
- A free tote bag
Dear Old U-G-A | $20 value
A great item for alumni auctions or events with serious UGA fans. This donation consists of a copy of our hardcover coffee table book, packed with history and dozens of archival photos.
CLICK TO REQUEST YOUR AUCTION ITEM
Note: Please make a request two weeks in advance of your date. Items must be picked up from The Red & Black office; we cannot deliver them. We cannot donate to political campaigns or candidate fundraisers.