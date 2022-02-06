Head coach Keidane McAlpine announced Wednesday, Feb. 2, that goalkeeper Jordan Brown will join the 2022 signing class.
Nevada native, was named the Gatorade Nevada Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2019, after leading her high school, Faith Lutheran, to a 23-0-1 record and the school’s first Nevada Class 4A state championship.
In 2019, Brown only allowed three goals and had 18 shutouts. During her career, she has tallied 37 shutouts in net.
She did not see success solely at the high school level. When playing with the Heat FC 04 team and advanced to several national tournaments. In 2018, Heat FC played at the ECNL Champions League Playoffs and were finalists at the Surf College Cup twice.
Brown was awarded Player of the Game for Faith Lutheran March 22, 2021 and Aug. 26, 2021. According to MaxPreps, she has competed in 34 games in high school and has 121 saves with a goals against average of 0.536.
Brown will join six new Bulldogs on the women’s soccer team in November. She joins forwards Emilie Cook, Millie Filson, Cate Hardin, midfielder Sutton Webb, defender Jada Gibson and goalkeeper Kenzie Solomon.