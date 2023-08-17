PARKS & GARDENS
BEN BURTON PARK
West Athens
This 32-acre wildlife preserve on Mitchell Bridge Road features a 1.4-mile trail that follows the Middle Oconee River through lush upland forest.
BISHOP PARK
Normaltown
Close to UGA’s Health Sciences Campus, this city park contains walking trails, tennis courts, ballfields and an event pavilion. On Saturdays, it hosts the Athens Farmers Market. (The pool is closed through 2023.)
CHICOPEE-DUDLEY
East Athens
This 32-acre green space is a short walk from campus. The park provides access to two paved trail networks, the North Oconee Greenway and the Firefly Trail.
FOUNDERS MEMORIAL GARDEN
North Campus
Opened in 1939, this garden is dedicated to the 12 founders of the Ladies’ Garden Club of Athens, which was the first garden club in the U.S. The 2.5-acre site, managed by the UGA College of Environment and Design, houses over 300 species with a formal boxwood garden, a sunken perennial garden, two courtyards, a terrace and an arboretum.
LATIN AMERICAN ETHNOBOTANICAL GARDEN
North Campus
Managed by the UGA Latin American and Caribbean Studies Institute, this garden includes about 150 culturally important plants. The garden was created to research the horticultural requirements of medicinal plants used by the Tzotzil and Tzeltal Maya as part of a collaborative program between UGA and El Colegio de la Frontera Sur.
MEMORIAL PARK
Five Points
This park located just west of campus is home to hiking trails, a dog park, a playground, a pond, Bear Hollow Zoo and a recreation center and public pool.
OCONEE FOREST PARK
Intramural Fields Area
Managed by the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, Oconee Forest Park is a 60-acre area filled with century-old trees. Visitors can enjoy Lake Herrick as well as picnic facilities, a hiking area, a dog park and tennis courts. There’s plenty of parking, the park is ADA accessible and the area can be reached by UGA buses and Athens Transit.
SANDY CREEK NATURE CENTER
North Athens
This nature center, located off Old Commerce Road, has 225 acres of wetlands and woodlands with more than four miles of trails. The center also has rehabilitated animals housed indoors. Some of the most popular activities include hiking, bird watching and wildlife viewing.
SANDY CREEK PARK
North Athens
This massive outdoor recreation area just north of Athens encompasses 782 acres surrounding Lake Chapman and offers a wide range of activities. The park has over 16 miles of dog-friendly hiking trails. If you’re here with a pet, it’s good to know there’s also a large public dog park and five private dog parks reservable for $1 per dog per hour. Entry for Sandy Creek Park is $2 per person. Kids under 4 and adults over 65 get in the park for free.
STATE BOTANICAL GARDEN OF GEORGIA AT UGA
South Milledge Avenue
The garden is an educational facility operated by the university, with more than 300 acres of themed gardens, special collections, a conservatory and over five miles of trails.
TRIAL GARDENS AT UGA
South Campus
The gardens serve as the site of a contest where annual and perennial plants battle Southeastern heat and humidity. Ranked by endurance and beauty, the best plants of the year are given the Classic City Award. The gardens are open year-round.
UGARDEN
South Milledge Avenue
The UGArden offers students hands-on experience in sustainable food systems. Crops produced here are used by its partner nonprofit, Campus Kitchen, and its Georgia school outreach program: “Grow it. Know it.” UGArden offers tours that can be customized for people of different ages and interests. To plan a tour, email ugarden@uga.edu.
UNIVERSITY GOLF COURSE
South Milledge Avenue
With six sets of tees ranging from 4,354-7,258 yards, the par 71 Robert Trent Jones course is Golf Advisor’s overall-best college course and overall-best course in Georgia in 2022. The course is open to the public, and there are several pass and membership options available.
WALKER PARK
East Athens
Walker Park is an outdoor option guaranteed to suit every personality in the family. Located off Athens Perimeter on Trail Creek Street, it has a splash pad and mountain biking trails.
TRAILS
BIRCHMORE TRAIL
Memorial Park
Length: 1.25 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
This walking trail offers both an outdoor tour of Athens and a taste of local art. The Birchmore Trail, located in Memorial Park, winds through forests, ravines, creeks and bridges and eventually brings you to the Great Wall of Athens, built by beloved Athens local, Fred Birchmore, who built the rock wall in his seventies over five years.
FIREFLY TRAIL
Athens and Winterville
Length: 39 miles planned
Difficulty: Easy
Perfect for wheelchair users, strollers and wagons, the Firefly Trail is a 14 feet-wide concrete trail planned to run from Athens to Union Point. Although a work in progress, sections have been completed in Athens, Winterville and Maxeys. The Athens stretch includes a 500 foot long bridge with an expansive view of the North Oconee River. Good to know: For information and updates on the Athens section of the trail, visit fireflytrail.com.
LAKE TRAIL
Oconee Forest Park
Length: 1 mile
Difficulty: Easy
Want a trail you can get to via the UGA bus line? Look no further than Oconee Forest Park, nestled behind the university’s Intramural Fields. The Lake Trail loop traces the edges of Lake Herrick and is a popular place to catch the sunset.
Good to know: A parking permit is required for the Intramural Fields’ parking lot E01 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
LAKESIDE TRAIL
Sandy Creek Park
Length: 7.5 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
The perfect place to see birds, snakes, frogs and squirrels, Sandy Creek Park’s Lakeside Trail skirts the edge of 260-acre Lake Chapman. Along the trail, you’ll pass by the park’s beach area, boat ramps, fishing spots and picnic shelters. This trail also connects with the park’s Buckeye Trail.
Good to know: Sandy Creek Park charges an entry fee of $2 per person, except for those under 4 or over 65 years old.
NATURE TRAIL
Watson Mill Bridge State Park
Length: 2 miles
Difficulty: Moderate
See the historic covered bridge and the remains of the old grist mill along the Nature Trail at Watson Mill Bridge State Park. The park is the closest state park to UGA, and is about a 30 minute drive from Athens. Cool off after your walk by splashing in the shoals of the Broad River. Good to know: Watson Mill Bridge charges a $5 daily parking fee.
NORTH OCONEE RIVER GREENWAY
Athens-Clarke County
Length: 8 miles
Difficulty: Easy
This trail system has multiple access points throughout Athens and includes a wetland trail, wildlife corridors and miles of paved trails for walking and bicycling.
WHITE TRAIL
State Botanical Garden of Georgia
Length: 3.2 miles
Difficulty: Hard
White Trail is different from the perfectly manicured gardens you’ll find elsewhere on the property, and has more hills than others on our list, earning a hard difficulty rating. Good to know: Dogs aren’t allowed at the State Botanical Garden, with the exception of service animals.
