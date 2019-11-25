One of the most exciting things about moving into a new home is making it your own. However, you don’t have to buy all new, matching things. Here are some tips on furnishing on the cheap through thrifting.
Think about themes
If you have an idea of the kind of color scheme or a feel you want a particular room to have, it will make finding items much easier. You won’t be tempted to buy random items just because they are cool. For example, look for all blue and white items for a kitchen, or go for a funky seventies feel for your living room.
Rethink function
Not every item needs to be used as intended. A cool ashtray can become a ring holder, while whiskey bottle boxes can be used as shelves and shadow boxes.
Stick to your budget
Having a budget will allow you to find items to recreate what you want instead of spending too much on one thing. If you’re setting aside $100 for kitchen stuff, don’t blow it all on one table, for instance, but hunt around. We know students who have found complete kitchen table and chair sets at Restore for $50 and used them for years.
