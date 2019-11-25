Someone breaks in while you’re out
Call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s non-emergency number to report the incident.
Take a photo of the damage: You’ll need this for insurance reports and to show your landlord or management company.
Make as detailed a list as possible of what’s missing and what it’s worth. Most break-ins aren’t as dramatic as a smashed window or door, but occur when doors or windows are left open.
If you’re heading out of town, make sure you have stored valuables out of sight, reducing temptation for thieves.
The adjoining apartment floods
If you see signs of flooding (damp walls or ceiling) call the landlord or management company right away.
Next, contact your neighbor; they might not be aware of any damage.
Take photos of any damage. Pick up rugs, fabric, or material that could be dampened. If possible put damp rugs out in the sun to dry.
Wipe up spills. If it seems water is still leaking, leave a towel or bucket to catch drips. Be persistent in getting repairs done. Damp wallboard or ceilings lead to mildew, which can create nasty odors or even cause health problems.
The sink keeps leaking
If you have a leaky faucet, tell your landlord or management company. That dripping can add up to a steep water bill. In a more serious situation, like if a faucet snaps off or breaks, the best thing to do is shut off the water. Do this in three easy steps:
- Look under the sink. You’ll see two valves — one for cold water and one for hot.
- Turn the valves clockwise to close them. You don’t need tools.
- Make sure the water drains all the way out of the faucet.
The fridge dies
Refrigerators have been known to spontaneously implode. What to do:
- Call your landlord to report the problem.
- If ice is melting and leaking, mop it up. The easiest thing to do is to put towels on the floor around the fridge.
- Salvage what food you can by putting it in coolers, asking a neighbor to lend you space in their fridge or hosting a spontaneous party. If you ever wanted an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast, this is it.
- Wipe out the fridge while you wait for repairs. Otherwise it can get funky.
- Be persistent with your landlord or management company about getting repairs or a replacement.
A dog won’t quit barking
Noisy dogs can annoy neighbors and lead to tension. What to do:
If it’s your dog
- Keep your dog indoors at night (which you should do anyway because of the coyotes and foxes known to prowl Athens).
- Make plans for someone to check on the dog if you will be out late or away.
- Be polite and listen if a neighbor complains; don’t escalate the situation.
- Bear in mind that Athens-Clarke County will issue a citation if there are repeated complaints from your neighbors. Don’t ignore them.
If it’s your neighbor’s dog
- At first, politely point out the noise. Leave a note or stop by in person.
- If the problem continues, you can call ACC Animal Control.
- Athens has laws against leaving animals tied up outside, so if you suspect the dog is barking because it’s being mistreated in this or another way, reporting is the humane thing to do.
Yikes! Bugs!
You’re settled into your new place and lounging in the living room when all of a sudden you see a colossal cockroach chilling on the coffee table. What to do? We asked Amber Deutsch of American Pest Control for tips.
- To prevent pests, keep food preparation surfaces clean. Keep food stored properly and maintain good sanitation practices.
- Keep doors and windows closed to prevent pests from entering.
- Bedbugs, German roaches (those little cockroaches) and other bugs are hitchhikers. Keep that in mind as you travel and have houseguests.
- Be sure to treat your pets for fleas regularly to prevent from getting fleas inside your home.
- Always review your lease to see if pest control is covered by your landlord. If not, be sure to use a reputable pest control company for prevention or when needs arise.
Know the Code: How to avoid accidentally breaking Athens laws
Students who move off campus experience a learning curve as they switch from residence hall rules to abiding by Athens-Clarke County ordinances, which they can often break by accident. “Probably the last thing I thought about were those neighbors that lived next to me, and it was probably a little bit immature and selfish that I didn’t think about that,” John Spagna, administrator of the ACC Code Enforcement Division said about his own time as a college student.
Here are commonly broken ordinances:
“Junk” car parking
Everyone whose car is parked on an unapproved surface, like a front lawn, even on their own property, violates a county ordinance. Complaints can lead to citations. Park on the street or in a driveway.
Leaving out trash cans
Recycling and trash cans must be taken out after 6 p.m. the day before pickup and removed from the street before the end of the day trash is collected.
Noisy neighbors
Any household that creates noises that can be heard 100-300 feet away from the property line, 100 feet from any vehicle, or 5 feet beyond the wall of an apartment complex, is at risk of breaking a noise ordinance. This varies depending on the day of the week. Lawbreakers could get a visit from ACC police officers. This is one of the more serious ordinance violations because the police are directly involved from the beginning.
Enlist code enforcement for help
The public may view code enforcement as a watchdog with the purpose of catching wrongdoers. But, code enforcement can assist in disputes between renters and landlords. While Spagna advises contacting a landlord first with any issues, he said code enforcement can help renters. Renters have the right to live in “a safe, working apartment or a safe, working house,” he said. “Whether it’s plumbing, electrical, HVAC issues — any of those issues — it’s required that the landlord keep those things up.”
This article originally ran in The Red & Black's 2019 special publication Student Housing Athens, GA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.