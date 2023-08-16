Athens Farmers Market
The market operates at Bishop Park on Saturdays year-round, offering Athens staples such as 1000 Faces Coffee, delicious baked goods, artisanal crafts and seasonal produce from local farms. Find a smaller market on Wednesdays through November at Creature Comforts Brewing Co. downtown and browse over a beer.
The Culinary Kitchen of Athens
The Culinary Kitchen, started by Rashe Malcolm of Rashe’s Cuisine, hosts its downtown market through fall, then launch a winter “showcase” market of local goods in December. The market’s mission is to support the local food industry, ranging from farmers to entrepreneurs in Athens.
West Broad Farmers Market at the Athens Housing Authority
This market runs through December 16 at 300 S. Rocksprings Street, with a Tuesday evening market at Athentic Brewing Company in Normaltown. Operated by the Athens Land Trust, the West Broad Farmers Market showcases vendors offering seasonal products and artisanal goods, including produce grown at some of the land trust’s own community gardens.
