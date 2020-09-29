As we go to press, college football should be returning in Athens, in the form of a modified, all-SEC season noted for a reduced number of home games, a scheduling shake up and restrictions on seating in Sanford Stadium. Along with a ban on campus tailgating and limited festivities around town, fall Saturdays will be very different. Here are some of the major projected changes.
Reduced capacity
Georgia plans to allow 20-25% of Sanford Stadium’s 92,746-capacity for all four home games of the 2020 season, which was cut to a 10-game conference-only slate due to the coronavirus pandemic. Priority for the 20,000 or so seats will go to students and Hartman Fund donors who are also season ticket holders. The number of student tickets will drop from 16,000 to about 3,000.
Social distance measures
Season ticket holder groups that arrive together may sit with one another without social distancing. However, as student tickets are not cleanly allocated among roommates or groups frequently in contact with one another, student seating will follow other guidelines.
Protective gear
Along with social distancing in the stands, stadium employees will wear masks, and concessions personnel will wear face shields, masks and gloves. Other safety measures will include sanitization of restrooms and common areas on game days.
Off-campus crowd control
Fans who plan to watch games in Athens bars or other venues will need to be aware of local ordinances which restrict the capacity of indoor and patio seating.
No Uga cameos
The famed mascot will not be on the sidelines at home or away games, as the NCAA is banning live mascots at all games this season.
Check our online guide at redandblack.com/eat-drink for updates on restaurant and bar hours, seating policies and other changes.
This article originally ran in The Red & Black's fall 2020 Visitors Guide special publication.
