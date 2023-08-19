Cherokee Moon Mixology
160 Tracy St.
Founded by Almeta Tulloss, Cherokee Moon offers fresh cider, tonics and vinegars from local, organic fruit and medicinal herbs. Cherokee Moon’s microbrewery, The Georgia Vinegar Company, is a network of rural and urban growers in the Southeastern US whose mission is to rebuild local food systems focused on vibrant and abundant food and medicine.
Chalises Heavenly Inspired
225 Cherokee Rd. Ste. 7
Chalises sells wellness products including men’s grooming goods, homemade soaps, bath bars, sugar scrubs and more. Founded by Adrienne Chappell, the company has locations at West Broad Farmers Market and the Georgia Square Mall.
MEplusTea
MEplusTea offers a wide range of loose-leaf teas served by businesses such as Seabear, Choco Pronto and Bear Hug Honey. MEplusTea also vends at the Athens Farmers Market every Saturday. Gift sets are offered with names such as “Love Potion,” “Sacred Womb,” “Flu Fighter” and “Nausea Relief.” The company also sells iced teas, tea brewing tools and their signature apothecary line, “Teapothercary.”
Shalom Silkies
Owned and founded by Gabby Shalom, a sophomore at the University of Georgia majoring in marketing, the business was founded to bring Black men and women an opportunity to buy affordable yet durable bonnets and other headwear aimed at protecting their hair.
Charles Pinckney
Charles Pinckney is a predominantly self-taught artist who specializes in blacksmith work by making jewelry and small sculptures. He’s been in the art industry for nearly 50 years as a metalsmith. Find him regularly at local festivals and markets.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.