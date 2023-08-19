Brock Bowers, tight end
Brock Bowers has set the college football world on fire throughout his first two years as a Bulldog, catching 119 passes for 1,824 yards and 20 touchdowns thus far in his career. Georgia’s offense will look a lot different this year, however. Gone are starting quarterback Stetson Bennett, offensive coordinator Todd Monken and No. 2 tight end Darnell Washington. Time will tell if Bowers can replicate his historic levels of production in the wake of these departures and continue to be Georgia’s go-to guy.
Smael Mondon Jr., inside linebacker
Georgia got younger at outside linebacker, but the return of Smael Mondon Jr. on the inside should help smooth over a lot of wrinkles. Mondon led Georgia in tackles last year with 76 and recorded one sack and one interception. An explosive athlete with outstanding coverage instincts, Mondon becomes one of the veterans on Georgia’s defense after Nolan Smith, Christopher Smith II and Robert Beal Jr. left for the NFL. Georgia will need him.
Dominic Lovett, wide receiver
Dominic Lovett arrives via transfer from Missouri, where he led the Tigers in receiving in 2022. Georgia’s receiver room has seen its fair share of turnover after A.D. Mitchell transferred to Texas and veterans Kearis Jackson and Dominick Blaylock left the team. Lovett is a talented athlete who offers a lot of big-play potential out of the slot with the potential to become a security blanket over the middle for the Bulldogs’ future starting quarterback. Lovett could end up being the most impactful new addition to Georgia’s roster.
Mykel Williams, edge rusher
This uber-talented edge missed most of spring practice with a foot injury, but is expected to make a full recovery in time for fall camp. As a true freshman, Mykel Williams made six and a half tackles for a loss, including a team-leading four and a half sacks. He burst onto the national scene late in the year, as two of his sacks came in the College Football Playoff. Williams is a gifted athlete with the ability to attack from essentially every stance on the edge. If he can get healthy, he could be the best pass rusher in the SEC.
Sedrick Van Pran, center
Sedrick Van Pran is as solid of a player as they come. The center is going into his third season as a starter and bypassed a shot at the NFL to compete for three straight national titles. Van Pran helped lead the offensive line unit to a second-place finish for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in college football. Despite replacing both starting offensive tackles, Van Pran’s ability and leadership — along with the return of guards Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss — should equal a dominant offensive line for the 2023 season.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.