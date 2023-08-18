Appointments at Five
Five Points
Need an elegant gift for your host? Head to this gracious shop for home decor and gifts from the likes of Juliska and William Yeoward.
Indie South
Hawthorne Avenue
Find plants, vintage, local wares and mystical home goods (think tarot), plus a makers market called Abnormal Bazaar every third Saturday.
Masada Leather & Gifts
Pulaski Heights
Irvin Alhadeff has been turning out fine, handmade belts, wallets, bags and more since 1975.
Mother Lode Athens
Baxter Street
This new smorgasbord of more than 40 vendors provides a destination for vintage and handmade goods, including midcentury furniture, local jewelry, retro Dawg merch and one-of-a-kind finds.
R. Wood Studio
East Side
Rebecca Wood’s colorful, durable pieces grace tablescapes far and wide. Check out the “seconds” room for slightly imperfect works for less.
State
Newtown
Artist and designer Adrienne Antonson offers a wacky smorgasbord of high fashion and home goods, like ottomans made of fabric scraps.
