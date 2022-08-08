A brief history of Black Athens: In the face of hundreds of years of systemic oppression, Black Athenians strived for — and achieved — success

The Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, but enslaved people all over the United States were not given their day of Jubilee until the news of their freedom reached them. Because of this, 4 million enslaved Americans were granted their freedom at different times, with the last enslaved Americans learning of their freedom on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, which is commonly known as the Juneteenth federal holiday.

For the nearly 5,000 enslaved people in Athens and Clarke County, Jubilee day came around 10 a.m. on May 4, 1865, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Proclamation. Union soldiers rode into the streets of Athens that day, and although the decree of freedom was not issued until May 15, Black and white Athenians knew the institution of slavery had come to an end.

Former enslaved Athenians quickly found ways to take advantage of freedoms and opportunities that had been denied to them. In 1866, the first Black church, Pierce’s Chapel A.M.E. Church, held its inaugural meeting, and by the summer of 1867, Black Athenians had purchased 70 homes. In 1868, Alfred Richardson and Madison Davis were the first Black individuals to be elected to the Georgia State Legislature from Clarke County, and that same year, the first school for Black Athenians, the Knox Institute was opened.

“I get inspired by the sacrifices and the struggle and the achievements of a people struggling to gain freedom, struggling to attain education, struggling to start businesses and some of them striving in those areas.”

Fred Smith, co-founder of the Athens Area Black History Bowl

Many historians stress the importance of recognizing the pain of America’s history, while also celebrating the successes of Black people in the face of hundreds of years of systemic oppression. Historian Fred Smith is an Athenian who has contributed a lot to the community through the founding of the Athens Area Black History Bowl and his activism for the enslaved people burial grounds on the University of Georgia campus.

“I think that history and Black history is inspirational,” Smith said. “I think a lot of people think of history and the topic of slavery as being depressing, and it is depressing, but at the same time the history of people surviving and overcoming and striving for freedom is a very inspirational story.

The emergence of Hot Corner

In the early 1900s, at the intersection of Washington and Hull Streets, known as Hot Corner, Black businesses were booming in spite of legal segregation that made other parts of Athens off limits.

Black doctors, lawyers, dentists and pharmacists worked in offices in the Morton Building. Among them was Ida Mae Hiram, who was the first Black woman dentist in Georgia. The Morton building was constructed in 1910 by Monroe B. “Pink” Morton, a prominent African American businessman who owned 20 to 30 other buildings in Athens, as well as being the publisher of the Progressive Era, one of three Black newspapers in Athens at the time.

Michael Thurmond, author of “A Story Untold: Black Men and Women in Athens History,” spoke about the significance of the Morton Building. Thurmond himself made history in 1986, when he was elected to represent Clarke County in the Georgia General Assembly, the first Black elected official to represent the county since Reconstruction. He later won statewide office serving as Labor Commissioner.

“The Morton Building is something that is still here and actually still being used that’s been renovated and refurbished and obviously built by a very successful and wealthy African American early in the 20th century,” Thurmond said. “And the uniqueness of it is that it has been preserved and is still in use, and it’s something visitors can actually go and visit.”

The Morton Theatre, which is within the building, is one of the oldest surviving vaudeville venues in the United States, and ticket stubs from shows by Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway and Bessie Smith have been found within the building. However, dates and locations were not printed on the ticket stubs, only event names. Therefore, it is not 100% confirmed that these shows took place in the Morton Theatre, but it is very possible.

Slow move to integration

Despite the economic and cultural prosperity of the Black community, Black Americans continued to experience the harmful effects of racism and the Jim Crow laws of the 1900s. Policies of segregation were the norm in 1961 when UGA became integrated by Charlayne Hunter and Hamilton Holmes, the university’s first two African American students. Despite the Brown vs. Board of Education decision in 1954, schools were slow to integrate. It was not until 1963 — almost a decade after the Brown ruling — that Clarke County Public Schools were integrated by Wilucia Green, Margie Green and Bonnie Hampton.

But the fight for equality was far from over. In 1962, the University of Georgia won a federal contract as a part of the Federal Urban Renewal Program to demolish Linnentown (sometimes referred to as Lyndontown), a Black community of about 20 acres on Peabody Street and Lyndon Row. The community was bordered by modern-day Baxter Street, South Finley Street, and South Church Street. Community members held stable jobs and were growing their assets through property ownership, until they were forced out of their homes. Eminent domain laws allowed UGA, with the support of the City of Athens, to seize the private properties of the 50 Black families who lived there without providing adequate compensation for properties. UGA seized the land to build Creswell Hall, Russell Hall and Brumby Hall, dormitories which are still standing today. By 1966, there was no trace of Linnentown.

Protests at the Varsity

Black Athenians also experienced discrimination at the Varsity located on West Broad Street around this same time. The restaurant remained segregated and refused to serve Black individuals at all, and because of this it became the backdrop for civil rights protests planned by members of local churches. One of the most notable protests occurred in the spring of 1964, when the Ku Klux Klan counter-protested and police arrested many young Black Athenians. A few of those civil rights activists went on to become successful government officials, lawyers and teachers.

More recently, Nicole Taylor, a fourth-generation Athenian and author of the first-ever Juneteenth cookbook, went on to produce a short documentary that came out in 2014 titled “If We So Choose” about the history of the civil rights protests at the Varsity.

“It really was the first time that Black history beyond desegregation of Athens was documented in a major way,” said Taylor in a 2022 interview with The Red & Black.

Recognition of the accomplishments of — and challenges faced by — Black Athens residents remains overshadowed by the white-dominated history of the city and the University of Georgia. But increased attention to these important stories helps everyone in the community have a better understanding of the context that shapes Athens-Clarke County and UGA today.

“Black Athenians have made major contributions to the growth and prosperity of Athens,” Thurmond said. “These are not just historical monuments, but they also serve as evidence to the very rich Black history that helps to define Athens, Georgia.”

This article was originally published in the Fall 2022 issue of our Visitors Guide.