Independent galleries and a city art center showcase local and national talent.
Ace/Francisco Gallery
Pulaski Heights
This newer gallery located in the historic Leathers Building hosts monthly solo shows promoting artists’ original work while supporting Southeast student art organizations. On the opening night of each show, a limited edition of signed prints are available for purchase.
The Athenaeum
Downtown
UGA’s newest creative space, The Athenaeum, features a contemporary gallery, workspace and reading room of texts and albums. Renovated by Katie Geha, the director of the galleries at the Lamar Dodd School of Art, the space hosts educational programming each semester to encourage engagement with art.
ATHICA
Pulaski Heights
The Athens Institute for Contemporary Art, or ATHICA, is a gallery that hosts exhibits and performances year round. The main location is in the historic Leathers Building, while its secondary location is at the Ciné movie theater downtown.
Lyndon House Arts Center
Downtown
Run by Athens-Clarke County, this downtown center offers contemporary gallery exhibitions, classes and workshops as well as festivals and events. An annual highlight is the juried showcase of work by local artists. Admission is free.
Thrasher Photo + Design
Pulaski Heights
With work previously featured in Rolling Stone, New York Magazine, USA Today, The New York Times and more, Beth and Jason Thrasher built a successful photography, branding and design business via Thrasher Photo + Design. They recently opened a new photo studio in the Leathers Building in downtown Athens available to visit by appointment.
Tif Sigfrids
Downtown
Painter Ridley Howard and Los Angeles gallerist Tif Sigfrids first met in Athens when Howard was earning his degree at UGA and Sigfrids was involved in the Athens music scene. In June of 2018, they opened their gallery in Athens. The gallery features a space titled “The Guest Room” to host New York and Los Angeles art dealers, artists and curators.
Tiny ATH Gallery
Pulaski Heights
This pocket-sized space occupies a renovated one-time grocery store at the edge of Pulaski Heights and showcases local artists with a new show every month, accompanied by artist talks and other programming.
This article originally was published in our fall 2022 Visitors Guide.