220708_SC_LyndonHouseJuly_002.jpg

Cedric Smith's Window Works project is shown outside. The Lyndon House Arts Center’s summer art exhibitions will be on display through early Fall and are free to the public. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

Independent galleries and a city art center showcase local and national talent.

Ace/Francisco Gallery

Pulaski Heights

This newer gallery located in the historic Leathers Building hosts monthly solo shows promoting artists’ original work while supporting Southeast student art organizations. On the opening night of each show, a limited edition of signed prints are available for purchase.

The Athenaeum

Downtown

UGA’s newest creative space, The Athenaeum, features a contemporary gallery, workspace and reading room of texts and albums. Renovated by Katie Geha, the director of the galleries at the Lamar Dodd School of Art, the space hosts educational programming each semester to encourage engagement with art.

ATHICA

Pulaski Heights

The Athens Institute for Contemporary Art, or ATHICA, is a gallery that hosts exhibits and performances year round. The main location is in the historic Leathers Building, while its secondary location is at the Ciné movie theater downtown.

Lyndon House Arts Center

Downtown

Run by Athens-Clarke County, this downtown center offers contemporary gallery exhibitions, classes and workshops as well as festivals and events. An annual highlight is the juried showcase of work by local artists. Admission is free.

Thrasher Photo + Design

Pulaski Heights

With work previously featured in Rolling Stone, New York Magazine, USA Today, The New York Times and more, Beth and Jason Thrasher built a successful photography, branding and design business via Thrasher Photo + Design. They recently opened a new photo studio in the Leathers Building in downtown Athens available to visit by appointment.

Tif Sigfrids

Downtown

Painter Ridley Howard and Los Angeles gallerist Tif Sigfrids first met in Athens when Howard was earning his degree at UGA and Sigfrids was involved in the Athens music scene. In June of 2018, they opened their gallery in Athens. The gallery features a space titled “The Guest Room” to host New York and Los Angeles art dealers, artists and curators.

Tiny ATH Gallery

Pulaski Heights

This pocket-sized space occupies a renovated one-time grocery store at the edge of Pulaski Heights and showcases local artists with a new show every month, accompanied by artist talks and other programming.

This article originally was published in our fall 2022 Visitors Guide.