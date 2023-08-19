Originally from Salisbury, North Carolina, Nguyen came to Athens to pursue a master’s degree in public administration at the University of Georgia. Since then, she has served the community promoting the unique history of the city to visitors and residents alike. For three years now, as the Historic Athens Welcome Center director, Nguyen has spent most of her day in the beautiful, historic Church-Waddel-Brumby House — believed to be the oldest residence in Athens and now a welcome center, a house museum and a base for guided tours of the town. She also makes fun local history videos shared via Youtube under the Historic Athens channel.
The Red & Black: What tours are the biggest hit with visitors?
Michelle Nguyen: Every afternoon at 1 p.m. we offer a shuttle tour where folks can get a brief history of the house museum. Then they board our really nice tour shuttle and we take them around Athens. We hit up a little bit of UGA campus as well. Another tour that’s gotten very popular over the last year or so has been the Athens Music History Tours led by Paul Buchart. Those are really, really great experiences to schedule for you or your friends or if anybody’s coming to visit.
R&B: What’s a surprising fact you can share about the city?
MN: There’s actually not one but two historically quirky trees in Athens. So do you know about the tree that owns itself? It’s at the corner of Dearing Street and Finley, and you can walk up to it too. It’s actually really cool. It’s technically the son of the tree that owns itself because it was grown from one of the original acorns from the old tree after it died. Well — there’s another one that was surprising and new to me—a couple of years ago I learned that there’s a moon tree on Dougherty Street right in front of the government building on Dougherty Street. [A moon tree is one whose seed was carried around the moon on Apollo 14’s command module in 1971 as part of an experiment. This one is a loblolly pine.]
R&B: What are some of your favorite businesses or organizations to support?
MN: I really love going to the Athens Farmers Market because you can support tons of local businesses all at the same time. So I would say both the Saturday Market at Bishop Park, which is walkable from where I live, and then the Creature Comfort Farmers Market on Wednesdays, because it’s walkable from my work. When you go to the farmers market, you usually run into a few people that you know without planning to anyway.
R&B: Do you have a favorite local artist or musician?
MN: We’re looking forward to Historic Athens Porchfest this October [see page 58]. Monsoon was a really, really great act at Porchfest last year, so I’m really looking forward to seeing them again. And then Black Nerd Ninja always puts on a really great show, so I’m hoping to catch their set this fall.
R&B: What is a secret you want everyone to know about Athens?
MN: There’s an observatory on top of the physics building on campus. It’s kind of cool because you can schedule a tour of the observatory and look at the sky through the telescope—it’s one of the largest visible light telescopes in Georgia. It’s a really great experience if you need an idea for a date or if you want to do something that’s unusual that you’ve never done before. I did this with my now husband. It was one of our first dates.
R&B: How do you spend your free time in Athens?
MN: I really like spending time with friends downtown, or exploring Normaltown. I got married out at the Botanical Garden, so it’s a really beautiful place for me to come back to. It’s really nice to get married at a place where you can always come back whenever you want.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.