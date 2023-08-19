As the creator and owner of Aubrey Entertainment, a local music promotion company, Troy Aubrey loves all things music and Athens. His journey with the city’s entertainment business started in 1988, when he first came to the University of Georgia and joined his brother in booking, promoting and managing bands. Founded in 2019, his own company specializes in local concert and event promotions, often highlighting new and upcoming artists in the Athens area.
The Red & Black: What prompted you to start Aubrey Entertainment?
Troy Aubrey: After leaving Foundry Entertainment in late 2019, I took a month off to recalibrate and decide what to do next. I’d been a talent buyer for 10-plus years at the Foundry/Melting Point and learned a lot about promoting while in that position. I made the decision to stay involved in the live music field and formed Aubrey Entertainment.
R&B: What’s your favorite part of the job?
TA: Making fans and musicians happy with great shows and good energy. I love to be able to pay artists at the end of night each night for their hard work and passion. I also love to see the fans have a great time and enjoy the shows we produce.
R&B: Do you have a favorite local artist right now?
TA: One day I am listening to Thelonius Monk and the next day, the Lord of the Rings soundtrack and so on … I grew up listening to my parents’ records in the 70s and listening to FM radio, so classic rock is ingrained in my brain. The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and then in the 80s I was fascinated with a lot of new wave/British bands like The Cure, The Smiths and more. Locally, I’ll always be a R.E.M. fan of course, but love Five Eight, Modern Skirts and, most recently, Heffner and Lo Talker. There are so many amazing local bands it’s incredible.
R&B: What local venues do you love most?
TA: I personally love intimate shows in a small venue. Georgia Theatre is about as large a venue as I like to go to, but I frequently go to Southern Brewing, 40 Watt, Hendershots and Rialto Club. I try to keep rotating as there are so many fun venues to see shows in—Live Wire, Nowhere Bar, Ciné, Flicker and more.
R&B: What are the components of a great show?
TA: Great shows are where you feel the energy as a listener and from the performers. When those align, it’s magical.
R&B: You’re an avid CD and vinyl collector, with more than 10,000 albums in your collection. Do you have local music shops you love to support?
TA: I love buying records at Low Yo Yo Stuff and Wuxtry! Just found me a pristine used copy of Kevn Kinney’s MacDougal Blues, which was a rare find!
R&B: What’s a piece of Athens music history that is most inspiring to you?
TA: I think seeing bands in 1988–89 when I first arrived to town at the 40 Watt when it was in the old Caledonia space was incredible. One of my first shows as a freshman was seeing Dreams So Real there and I have forever been a fanboy of those guys.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.