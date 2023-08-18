William Hardy, better known as B.J. Hardy, is the owner, founder and chef of one of Athens’ best-loved barbecue spots. Founded in 2009 on the day of the Georgia–Georgia Tech football game, the downtown restaurant has become something of an institution, taking over the space where Hardy, a former hairdresser, once had his salon. Find fans — of football and of Hardy’s barbecue—filling the patio, painted like a football field with lots of dawg flair.
The Red & Black: How did you come to open a barbecue restaurant?
William Hardy: I was a hairdresser for 30 years and this was my salon. Throughout my time here as a hairdresser, we used to do a lot of tailgating right in front during football season, and then I started doing a lot of festivals. Cooking was my primary passion from the beginning but I managed to actually get started after five different careers many, many, many years later.
R&B: Where are you from originally?
WH: I’m originally from Florida by way of New York City. I moved to Atlanta in 1990 and then Athens in 1996.
R&B: What inspired you to become a cook?
WH: My grandmother taught me all her recipes. She always told me, “You need to open a restaurant, you need to open a restaurant.” I knew that, but just like kids, we always want to do what we want to do first and then in the end, you get back to what they told you was going to be your passion, and here it is. After 30 years of hairdressing, now I’ve already got 15 years as a chef.
R&B: What’s the backstory behind the name Dawg Gone Good BBQ?
WH: Well, before I actually opened, when I was doing all these festivals, one day I was sitting in Locos [Grill & Pub]. I used to always take the bartender’s ribs, you know, we trade ribs for drinks and stuff like that. And one day I just heard somebody say, “Doggone these ribs are good.” And I just said to myself, Dawg Gone Good BBQ, that’s going to be the name.
R&B: What does a typical day look like for you at the restaurant?
WH: Oh, well, it just depends. This restaurant here, I stay prep ready so it might start out with me going to pick up inventory. It might start off with me in the kitchen already prepping stuff or cleaning ribs. It just depends on where the restaurant left off the day before. I do have an assistant that has been helping out for a while now, but I’m the primary chef here. No one has the lead on anything but me.
R&B: What’s your favorite thing about the food business in Athens?
WH: More than anything, what I love about the business more than anything is the satisfaction that people express when they’re eating the food. You know, they’re always commenting on how good the food is. That’s rewarding. And now that we’ve gotten to the point where we’re cooking for people like Steve Harvey, Lawrence Taylor, Brian Jordan and a lot of other things, it’s really, really taking on a name. Steve Harvey has a golf tournament down in Suwanee. I cook for him and about 140 of his friends, you know, twice a year.
R&B: You’re a big UGA football fan. Do you get a lot of players in your restaurant?
WH: Just the other day, we cooked for them — 75 slabs of ribs, 45 pounds of pork, 45 pounds of chicken, 8 pans of mac and cheese, yams and green beans. Them boys eat over there.
R&B: Do they ever just come and make their own orders?
WH: They try to be incognito when they come though. I tell everybody, don’t mess with them. Just let them order their food.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.