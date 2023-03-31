The city isn’t just a creative hub for music and art — it’s also known for homegrown authors. Grab one or two of these local books recommended by Rachel Watkins, operations and events director at Avid Bookshop, to read during your visit.
Call It in the Air
by Ed Pavlic
Athens resident Ed Pavlic specializes in poetry and all genres of fiction. “Call It in the Air,” his most recent book of poetry, focuses on the life and death of his eldest sister, Kate Pavlic.
Athens Potluck
by Jason Thrasher
Jason Thrasher is an American photographer and local author who is known for his coverage of the city’s music scene in his work, “Athens Potluck,” a book of photos and interviews of musicians by musicians.
Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia, Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture by Grace Elizabeth Hale
Grace Elizabeth Hale focuses on the history of alternative music using her own personal experiences as well as historical facts, showing how a few local artists transformed music and culture in America in the eighties.
Ghosts of Athens: History and Haunting of Athens, Georgia by Tracy L. Adkins
Written by local author Tracy L. Adkins, this book combines Athens history with the paranormal, drawing attention to the ancient legends and stories that have been passed down from generation to generation.
Giving Voice to Linnentown
by Hattie Thomas Whitehead
Hattie Thomas Whitehead’s memoir draws on her experience growing up in Linnentown, a Black neighborhood razed to erect dorms for white students in the 1960s.
The Grit Cookbook
by Jessica Greene and Ted Hafer
This cookbook is a composition of recipes served by the beloved, recently closed down vegan and vegetarian restaurant, The Grit. First released in 2006, it highlights more than 150 of the institution’s favorite recipes.
Watermelon & Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations
by Nicole A. Taylor
James Beard Award–nominated food writer Nicole A. Taylor serves up beautiful and delightful recipes in her most recent work, the first cookbook in celebration of Juneteenth.
