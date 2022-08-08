What's the best place to eat when you're visiting Athens? Well, it depends. Different situations require different menus, vibes, price points and location. Our dining team has recommendations for all kinds of scenarios, from a dinner out with a larger group to special occasions. We even explain why a downtown pub is one of the best places for a business lunch meeting.
Weekday breakfast
Donderos’ Kitchen
Cobbham
With seating tucked into a historic home, this place has the cozy feel of a tea room or B&B. In addition to breakfast and lunch, Donderos’ offers to-go items, such as lasagna and pot pie.
Em’s Kitchen
Hawthorne Avenue
At this eatery in Hawthorne Drugs, the breakfast menu features omelets and made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches.
Mama’s Boy
Chicopee-Dudley and Macon Highway
Mama’s Boy is beloved thanks to its charm and a menu of creative twists on classics. The weekend lines are huge, so we recommend that visitors hit this Athens favorite on a weekday to see why its fans are so loyal.
Weekend brunch
Heirloom Café & Fresh Market
Boulevard
Chef/owner Jessica Rothacker partners with local farmers and producers to craft fresh versions of dishes such as buttermilk fried chicken. The large patio is a destination for weekend brunch, and the restaurant regularly hosts wine tastings and other events.
The Farm Cart
Baxter Street
From the organic flour in the biscuit dough to fillings grown in the owners’ own farm, everything is locally sourced.
South Kitchen + Bar
Downtown
Elegance abounds in this restaurant/bar tucked into the first floor of the historic Hotel Georgian. Enjoy brunch with a mimosa or two.
Casual lunch
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
Downtown
Farm-fresh salads, hearty sandwiches and rich soups are highlights here.
Marti’s at Midday
Normaltown
Salads and sizable sandwiches are the draw at this cheery café with a large patio.
Rashe’s Cuisine
East Athens
Best known for its Jamaican-inspired comfort food, Rashe’s Cuisine has everything from jerk chicken and oxtails to collards. Keep an eye out for daily specials.
Tamez Barbecue
West Broad Street
Alejandro Tamez’s barbecue spot offers homemade tortillas and fresh sides as well as pork, chicken and brisket.
Lunch meeting
The National
Downtown
Inspired by European travels, this restaurant offers serene decor along with a Mediterranean-influenced menu. While it’s a good dinner destination, too, Athenians know it’s a great spot for a lunch meeting thanks to the exceptional service, calm atmosphere and stunning dishes like the chicken salad plate or the nutrient-packed Power Lunch.
Trappeze Pub
Downtown
This pub serves superior bar food, catering to carnivores and vegans alike. What makes it a strong — if unlikely — setting for a relaxed lunch meeting is the large, airy dining room, quick service and breadth of menu choices.
Laidback dinner
The Place
Downtown
If you’re craving Southern specialties, The Place, across from historic North Campus, has you covered. Don’t miss the decadent twist on chicken and waffles.
Punta Cana Latin Grill
Cobbham
This restaurant offers a variety of dishes featuring longaniza (Dominican sausage) and other Caribbean cuisines. Still hungry? Add a side of fried yuca or sweet maduros to your order.
The Royal Peasant
Five Points
Watch the week’s top Premier League and Bundesliga matches and chow down on bangers and mash or shepherd’s pie at this pub with definite British vibes and a menu to match. Insiders know this is the best place in town to watch soccer. It also has an exceptional beer list.
White Tiger Gourmet
Boulevard
Operating out of a former grocery, White Tiger serves barbecue, sandwiches and soups. On pleasant evenings, locals congregate in the side yard and take advantage of the BYOB policy.
ZZ & Simone’s
Five Points
This newer addition to the neighborhood carries well known entrees like rigatoni alla vodka and chicken parmesan as well as classic Italian pizzas.Fancier dinner
5&10
Five Points
Before “Top Chef,” Hugh Acheson made his name here with innovative takes on Southern fare. Located in a renovated historic home in Five Points, this is a destination for special occasions.
Chuck’s Fish
Downtown
Operating in a renovated former Greyhound station, Chuck’s features daily specials, sushi and classics like seared scallops.
The Expat
Five Points
This venture from Jerry and Krista Slater emphasizes inventive cocktails and an Italian-inspired bistro menu featuring dishes such as spinach rigatoni carbonara and cioppino.
Group gathering
Blind Pig Tavern
Downtown, East Side, Atlanta Highway
There is something for everyone here, whether selections from the lengthy beer list or vast menu. Entertainment options are varied and include trivia and lots of massive screens playing all kinds of sports. This is a great place to take the whole family. Good to know if there are children in the group: Kids meals are served on cute souvenir Frisbees.
Cali N Tito’s / La Puerta del Sol
Five Points / The East Side
A lively spot between South Campus and Five Points, Cali N Tito’s features empanadas, fish tacos and Cuban sandwiches. It’s loved by students thanks to its spacious outdoor seating, affordable prices and a BYOB policy.
If your group includes kids, head to the sister restaurant, La Puerta del Sol. It’s in a sprawling building on Cedar Shoals Drive that houses arcade games and rides as well as huge family-size tables.
Five Athens
Downtown
The complex process of a large table placing orders is smoother here thanks to a brilliantly simple menu: Five selections each of appetizers, entrees, wines, beers and specialty cocktails. Seafood is delivered from the owners’ market in Florida.
Maepole
Boulevard/North Chase
At Maepole, diners select from bases, sides and proteins to create healthy twists on classic comfort foods. It’s an affordable way to experience chef Peter Dale’s work. Don’t miss the dreamy mac and cheese and seasonal veggie sides.
Saucehouse BBQ
Downtown
This expansive restaurant on West Broad Street has an enormous selection of meats, sides and sauces. The owners claim the menu can be customized in a thousand combos. Don’t miss the banana pudding.
Tlaloc
Boulevard/North Chase
You can get Salvadoran pupusas (stuffed cornmeal cakes) or order a Tex-Mex platter with a chalupa and chile relleno. It’s the range of options that makes this small restaurant on North Chase a favorite of students and the Athens Latinx community alike.
Cocktails and snacks
home.made and SideCar
Baxter Street
Farm-to-table Southern fare shines at home.made, an elegant, understated restaurant. SideCar, a newer, adjoining addition, features an experimental bar menu and a fun atmosphere, including an outdoor fire pit for s’mores.
Paloma Park
Downtown
Opened in 2021, this popular spot features cocktails, charcuterie boards and fusion menu items such as kimchi fries.
The Pine Bar
Five Points
This is a Five Points neighborhood favorite thanks to an extensive wine list and share-able menu items like tapas, charcuterie and wood-fired oysters.
Before a show
Clocked! American Diner
Downtown
Just up from the 40 Watt Club, this eatery’s signatures include sci-fi-themed decor and inventive burgers made with organic, local ingredients.
Farm Burger
Prince Avenue
Local farmers supply the ingredients for the menu of grass-fed hamburgers, vegan burgers, salads and fries at this spot.
This article was originally published in the Fall 2022 issue of our Visitors Guide.