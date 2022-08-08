ADD Drug
Five Points
This classic lunch counter inside the neighborhood pharmacy offers homey favorites like grilled cheese, BLTs and hot dogs with plenty of toppings. Save room for a chocolate malt or an ice cream float and chat with the neighborhood regulars.
DePalma’s Italian Cafe
Downtown, East Side, Timothy Road
What started in the late 1980s as a quest for good pizza evolved into an Athens tradition. There’s still pizza — served by the slice or by the pie — but also comforting favorites such as eggplant Florentine.
The Globe
Downtown
Closed for two years during the pandemic, this Irish-style bar refurbished during the downtime and reopened in mid 2022. Traditional menu items like fish and chips are complimented by vegan and vegetarian options. The selection of whiskeys has been a hallmark since the Globe opened in 1989.
The Grit
Cobbham
An Athens institution, this pioneering Prince Avenue vegetarian restaurant draws omnivores, too, thanks to a massive menu including sandwiches, burritos and noodle bowls.
Hilltop Grille
Atlanta Highway
The interior of this steak and seafood spot that opened in 2002 is like an upscale lodge with UGA football-related decor. It’s popular for meetings, events and family gatherings.
Last Resort Grill
Downtown
Opened as a music venue in 1966, this restaurant is now known for art-filled decor. The popular brunch includes omelets and crab cakes. Show-stopping cakes are must-haves.
Strickland’s Restaurant
Atlanta Highway
Opened on Broad Street in 1960, this family-owned restaurant has moved several times, settling in its Atlanta Highway location in 1995. Serving up Southern classics, Strickland’s is a popular catering option for tailgates.
Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods
Downtown
Made famous for owner Dexter Weaver’s slogan, “Automatic for the People,” which became the title of an R.E.M. album, this restaurant is popular for juicy fried chicken and hearty sides.
This article was originally published in the Fall 2022 issue of our Visitors Guide.