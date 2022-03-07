It’s no secret that Athens, Georgia, attracts an incredible amount of talent, despite being such a small town. Athens is known for its musical heritage, but another side of the city’s nightlife often goes unnoticed. The comedy scene may not receive as much attention, but it’s bursting with great comedians, intimate venues and a welcoming community.
Comedian Ali Haider commends Athens for its deep history of creatives who explore art and try. to make a name for themselves.
“That’s really what comedy is, in that same way,” Haider says. “It’s uncommercialized, it’s small, it’s artsy. I think it’s genuine.”
Hendershot’s, a coffee shop and bar on Prince Avenue, began hosting stand-up comedy in 2015. For the first few years, the shows weren’t very well attended. When Evie Fairchild Jones, a former University of Georgia student, asked to bring her comedy show to Hendershot’s, owner Seth Hendershot agreed, not expecting much more than what they’d already seen. The first night of the show, there wasn’t a single seat open.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hendershot’s hosted comedy shows about three times a month, but during the peak of the pandemic, comedy disappeared alongside other in-person events.
With the slow return to normal life, the community is reinvigorated, and shows are returning across Athens. Now, Hendershot’s holds a comedy show the third Wednesday of each month hosted by Atlanta and Athens comedian Noell Appling. The turnout has been huge, Hendershot says.
“I think people were not only starved for live entertainment, but particularly live comedy, because Zoom comedy doesn’t really do it,” Hendershot says.
International Grill and Bar on the West Side hosts comedy shows twice a month. Owner Mohsen Mohseni says he wanted a way to bring more customers to his restaurant and to make people smile. He reached out to comedians on Facebook and looked for people interested in hosting a comedy show.
Comedian Zack Hayes says Flicker Theatre & Bar, located downtown, is one of his favorite places to perform because it’s a small, intimate space that allows the performer to really connect with the audience.
“You feel like everyone here, they came to see comedy, they’re really kind of rooting for you,” Hayes says.
Flicker’s comedy show OpenTOAD, hosted by Haider, made a return in June 2021 and is held every third Tuesday of the month. Anyone who wants to perform can contact Haider to sign up for free.
Most local comedians get their start at the OpenTOAD open mic with five to six minutes of stage time. Athens comedian Lanny Farmer started attending shows at Flicker for months before building enough confidence to perform. He says Athens is welcoming to newcomers, and it’s easy to befriend other comedians.
The charm of Athens’ comedy scene lies in the people that comprise it. It’s a small town, but large enough to produce talent and a receptive audience.
“That’s what I loved about Athens,” Appling says. “It was smaller, but it felt intimate. It’s like all the comics knew each other.”
The nature of a college town means people come and go, and while that can be a downside to comedy in Athens, it also introduces waves of new talent. Essentially, comics and audiences are lost every four years, Appling says. But at the same time, it can be fun to see who’s coming in now, years after Appling was in school.
“You’re getting all these new faces coming in every year, you know, they kind of fall in love with comedy themselves,” Hayes says. “They come out, try it once at OpenTOAD, next thing you know they’re regulars at all the bars.”
Haider says the local comedy scene is fun and cheap, and it brings in all sorts of people, from students to professors to townspeople.
There are countless other comedians and shows around Athens. You can find Farrah Johnson hosting shows at breweries, or you can attend pop-up shows for the Flying Squid comedy collective run by Kelly Petronis and Owen Hunt. The Sweet Spot Athens’ open mic, hosted by Hayes, is a little more like an underground comedy club, he says.
With plenty of venues to choose from, shows for visitors of all ages and comedians both new and established, there’s a little bit of everything for everyone.
“I felt like since I’ve been here, it’s no competition,” Hayes said. “The people down here are funnier, they’re more talented. One of the reasons I fell in love with Athens.”
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.