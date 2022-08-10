220616_JAG_FathersDayGifts_015.jpeg

The Red Zone's merchandise is pictured in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Athens is always awash in red and black merchandise, but you’ll see even more following the Georgia Bulldogs’ National Championship win. Here are three favorites:

The Clubhouse

Founded by a UGA alum in 1975, this shop just across from the Arch sells all things Georgia Bulldogs.

The Red Zone

This mom-and-pop store in the heart of downtown is an explosion of college apparel and gifts from brands such as Nike, Champion and Cutter & Buck.

UGA Bookstore

The entire first level of the campus store is a sea of red and black gear and every kind of official licensed merchandise you can imagine. Shop for clothes, tailgate supplies and jerseys. Yes, you also can pick up a textbook or college-ruled notepaper if you’re so inclined.

This article originally was published in our fall 2022 Visitors Guide.