Athens is always awash in red and black merchandise, but you’ll see even more following the Georgia Bulldogs’ National Championship win. Here are three favorites:
The Clubhouse
Founded by a UGA alum in 1975, this shop just across from the Arch sells all things Georgia Bulldogs.
The Red Zone
This mom-and-pop store in the heart of downtown is an explosion of college apparel and gifts from brands such as Nike, Champion and Cutter & Buck.
UGA Bookstore
The entire first level of the campus store is a sea of red and black gear and every kind of official licensed merchandise you can imagine. Shop for clothes, tailgate supplies and jerseys. Yes, you also can pick up a textbook or college-ruled notepaper if you’re so inclined.
This article originally was published in our fall 2022 Visitors Guide.