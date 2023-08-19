University of Tennessee at Martin
September 2
Georgia opens the 2023 season against Tennessee-Martin of the Ohio Valley Conference. The Skyhawks went 7-4 in 2022 and had a run-in with another SEC juggernaut in Tennessee, where they were defeated 65-24 on the road by the Volunteers. A 6 p.m. kickoff makes this a quasi-night game, which should appease some Bulldog fans who were pining for a game in Sanford under the lights last year. Expect Georgia to roll in this one.
Ball State
September 9
This game was originally a showdown between Georgia and Oklahoma, but SEC politics got in the way and now the Bulldogs are set to play Ball State for the first time instead. The Cardinals finished 5-7 in 2022 as a member of the Mid-American Conference. Like UT Martin, they also fell victim to the Tennessee Volunteers buzzsaw last season, losing 59-10. The Cardinals should serve as a tune-up game for a Georgia squad gearing up for the start of conference play the following week.
University of South Carolina
September 16
The Bulldogs’ first SEC matchup of the season will come against South Carolina. The Gamecocks finished their 2022 regular season red hot, with victories against two top 10 teams in Tennessee and Clemson. Georgia had no problem with South Carolina last year, smacking the Gamecocks around in Williams-Brice Stadium to the tune of a 48-7 victory. This year’s game might not be as easy, though. Quarterback Spencer Rattler is returning for his fifth college football season after leading the team to its first AP top 25 finish since 2013, and the Gamecocks should be a solid test for Georgia.
University of Alabama at Birmingham
September 23
Georgia will play UAB for the second time in three seasons, and the fourth time in program history overall. The 2021 matchup saw Georgia win 56-7 in their home opener, as Stetson Bennett threw for five touchdowns in his first start of the season. If this year’s matchup between the Bulldogs and Blazers is anything like the one before it, Georgia should be headed for a big victory.
University of Kentucky
October 7
Georgia will host Kentucky this year after a somewhat ugly 16-6 road victory over the Wildcats last season. Kentucky lost standout quarterback Will Levis to the NFL this past offseason, and will likely replace him with NC State transfer Devin Leary, who was the 2022 Preseason ACC Player of the Year before a torn pectoral. Kentucky also has two promising receivers in Barion Brown and Dane Key, and brings back offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who led the offense in 2021 before spending a year in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. The Wildcats are primed for improvement in 2023, and they’re not a team that should be taken lightly.
University of Missouri
November 4
Missouri was Georgia’s closest call last year during the regular season, with the Bulldogs needing to overcome a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to sputter to a narrow 26-22 victory. Despite this, Missouri finished just 6-7 in 2022. They lost All-SEC slot receiver Dominic Lovett to Georgia, but will bring star receiver Luther Burden III back for his sophomore season. While Missouri lost some considerable defensive line depth in the offseason, Georgia cannot afford another near-upset this year.
University of Mississippi
November 11
Georgia welcomes Ole Miss to Athens for its final home game. Mississippi’s offense finished with the third most yards per game in the SEC led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, who will have some competition for the job with the arrivals of transfers Spencer Sanders and Walker Howard. Ole Miss will need to make up for the loss of wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Malik Heath, and their defense has more question marks than sure things. Any team coached by Lane Kiffin is sure to be an offensive headache, but it’s tough to say if Ole Miss has the pieces on either side.
This article was originally published in our fall/winter 2023 Visitors Guide.