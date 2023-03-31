When it comes to sports, UGA is best known for football, which draws 92,746 fans to Sanford Stadium on Saturdays in the fall. But Athens is a great town to both play and watch a host of other sports. Here’s our list of how and where to get sporty this spring and summer.
WHAT TO WATCH
Georgia GymDogs
The Georgia GymDogs are the official women’s gymnastics team for the University of Georgia and draw major crowds to Stegeman Coliseum to watch them tumble. Their schedule runs through March.
Equestrian
The UGA Equestrian team is a 7-time National Championship winner. Spectators can watch both English — including jumping — and Western riding disciplines at the Equestrian Complex in Bishop, 12 miles south of Athens.
Baseball and Softball
The Bulldogs baseball and softball teams are known for high-energy games each week, as fans from all over come to watch them play at Foley Field, a stadium that has hosted four NCAA Tournaments since 2001. The softball team plays at Jack Turner Stadium.
Track and field
Crowned both the Indoor and Outdoor National Champions in 2018, the UGA Track and Field team has entertaining meets every weekend, at home at Spec Towns Track.
Tennis
The famed men’s and women’s tennis teams compete at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex on campus, which hosts 16 tennis courts and a capacity for more than 5,000 spectators, one of the largest on-campus tennis facilities in the United States.
Find a full calendar of UGA sports to watch at georgiadogs.com.
WHAT TO PLAY
Pickleball
Pickleball, similar to tennis on a small scale, has recently graced Athens. There are 13 courts in Athens specifically for the sport, where people can engage in some friendly competition, including at Satterfield Park, Southeast Clarke Park, Bishop Park and Aaron Heard Park and Community Center.
Biking
Athens is a biking town. The Athens Twilight Criterium brings the professional circuit to the city, when people from all over to come and enjoy Downtown Athens. Many parks and green spaces offer bike trails, and the city has plenty of bike shops and rental stations.
Tennis
Tennis is a much loved sport in Athens, as there are numerous courts situated around the city, such as the Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center, Lay Park and Heard Park.
Swim and Aquatics
Athens-Clarke County offers many spots to jump in the water, with pools at Bishop, Heard and Memorial Park, and splash pads located at the Walker Park Splash Pad and the Rocksprings Park Splash Pad.
Pétanque
Pétanque originated in France, and is often played in teams of two or three by aiming metal balls at a small, wooden target ball. The game is said to improve one’s flexibility, cardio, and mental health. Athens-Clarke County offers Pétanque courts for leisure and recreation at Lay Park.
VISIT
Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall
This 85,000-square-foot complex, the hub of the UGA Athletic Association, is located off South Lumpkin Street behind the Spec Towns Track, and is home to the Heritage Hall Sports Museum, where visitors can view retired jerseys, Heisman Trophy memorabilia, the Rose Bowl trophy and the NCAA National Championship trophies from 1980 and 2021. The center is open for tours during regular weekday business hours only; admission is free.
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.