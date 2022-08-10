The Red & Black's summer sports editor offers a preview of the games set for Sanford Stadium for fall 2022 as Georgia Football attempts to defend its national championship.
Samford
Sept. 10
This game will be the first game in Athens since the Bulldogs won the National Championship. Samford and Georgia have only played against one another one time. This game was in 2017, where Georgia defeated Samford 42-14.
Kent State
Sept. 24
The teams meet for the first time since 1998, when Georgia defeated Kent State 56-3. That was the only time the two teams have faced off against one another.
Auburn
Oct. 8
For years, Auburn and Georgia have alternated who hosts the game. This season, Georgia will host Auburn for the 127th matchup. Last season, Georgia defeated Auburn 34-10.
Vanderbilt
Oct. 15
Georgia is currently on a four-game win streak against Vanderbilt. Last season Georgia defeated Vanderbilt 62-0. The last time that Georgia lost against Vanderbilt was in 2016, when Georgia lost by one point.
Tennessee
Nov. 5
Georgia and Tennessee alternate hosting this annual game. Georgia is currently on a five-game win streak and leads Tennessee 26-23-2.
Georgia Tech
Nov. 26
In the last game of the regular season, Georgia will play Georgia Tech in the in-state rivalry known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.” Georgia currently leads Georgia Tech 69-39 in faceoffs. In the most recent game between the two, Georgia won 45-0.
This article originally was published in our fall 2022 Visitors Guide.