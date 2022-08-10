Make the most of your Sanford stadium experience with these tips.
Expect — and accept — lines
Unless you come early or late, expect to stand in line. Most games have healthy attendance, and some, such as the Oct. 8 game against Auburn, will bring massive crowds.
Dress for comfort
While some fans get decked out in dresses or button-downs and bow ties, don’t feel like you have to fit the mold. For games earlier in the season (when it’s hot), shorts and a team T-shirt or a simple red or black top will be the best option. For games later in the season, layering is essential. It can still be warm while you’re tailgating with temperatures dropping by kickoff.
Also, you’ll be on your feet all day, so don’t forget to wear comfortable sneakers or sandals.
Plan for the heat
To avoid any heat-related illness, hydrate beforehand and have a plan for when you get to the game. Concession lines can be long, and food and drink are not allowed into the stadium, but fans can bring one unopened 20-ounce bottle of water and refill it at free water stations near the concession stands.
Be aware of the clear bag policy
Do not bring a purse or backpack, unless it is clear. The Southeastern Conference Clear Bag Policy permits clear plastic or vinyl bags only. Additionally, all bags brought into the stadium are subject to inspection. Check size specifications online.
Park strategically
Parking will likely be the most stressful part of your day. The free campus spots are farther away and usually the first to go, so check out a map and have a plan before you get to Athens. If you plan to park downtown, buy a day pass through the Downtown Athens Parking System, which manages the College Avenue and Washington Street decks.
If you plan to attend multiple games this season, buy a parking package ahead of time through the Classic Center. No matter where you park, be prepared to walk to Sanford.
Scout a great tailgate spot
There are a lot of good spots to tailgate, but the best are along East Campus Road. Even if you’re not tailgating, a stroll through this section of campus is worth it just to see the impressive spreads. Tents line up along Lumpkin Street between the Tate Student Center and Zell B. Miller Learning Center and even under the parking decks.
Or, tailgate off-campus
For a slightly less scenic but more efficient experience, you can find a spot at a local business near campus, park and set up your tailgate in one place. You’ll have to walk a little further when you leave the game, but you’ll also be ahead of the worst traffic. Parking spots typically range from $25 to $65 depending on proximity to campus and if it is a big rivalry game or not.
This article originally ran in our Fall 2022 Visitors Guide.