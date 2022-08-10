Glory, Glory: A history of the Redcoat Band

Crowds of red and black flood Sanford Drive before each University of Georgia football game, but they’re not looking to enter the stadium just yet. Students, children and families look in awe over the tunnel into Sanford Stadium as hundreds of Redcoats march, filing into the field and preparing to play “Battle Hymn,” one of the most anticipated UGA pregame traditions.
The Redcoat Band is an essential part of UGA football. They add an element of tradition and carry on the history of the university with each game.
Military roots
Originally, the Redcoats started as a small band of 20 military cadets who had no prior music experience. With the help of R.E. Haughey, a musician who played violin and was known for playing music around town, they quickly learned.
When the next band director, Robert Dottery, took charge of the program, he had two notable cadets that went on to play integral roles in the Redcoat Band.
One of those former cadets was Hugh Hodgson, who became UGA’s first official music professor when the school created a specialized music department. That music department became the school of music in the mid-1980s, and in 2005, the university named the school of music after him. Today, UGA music students see the words “Hugh Hodgson School of Music” placed on a brick building where they attend classes on East Campus.
Another notable cadet was Gaines W. Walter. Walter went on to be a band director and teacher, and famously created “Hail to Georgia,” which is the school’s official fight song.
Dropping ‘Dixie’
In an Atlanta Journal-Constitution article, the band was described as the “red-coated band” as they played in a concert with the Georgia Tech band. Hence, the controversial name “The Dixie Redcoat Band” was created in 1955.
In 1971, responding to calls for a more inclusive band name, the first part of the name was dropped, and the band was renamed “The Redcoat Band” by Roger Dancz, who was the band director from 1955-1991. That same year, Dancz removed the song “Dixie” from the band’s repertoire.
“I simply have a very well-considered and very thoughtful posture on the matter,” said Dancz in a 1974 article in The Red & Black regarding the removal of the song from the band repertoire. “I have been charged with the well-being of the people in the band, and further. I feel that the whole campus climate can be affected by this issue. I’m simply abiding by my own convictions.”
Decades of Innovation
Roger and Phyllis Dancz revolutionized the flow and logistics of the band.
Roger Dancz brought a heavy jazz-style influence to the music, and the band started playing intricate jazz pieces, which are still played to this day. Phyllis Dancz changed the visuals of the band performances by adding majorettes, who twirl batons and leap across the field while the band plays.
Roger Dancz was also known for going into high schools and recruiting students directly to join the Redcoats, and those students often went on to become quality band directors making the Redcoat name even more prestigious.
In 1975, Roger Dancz hired Gary Teske, a graduate from Syracuse University, to help innovate the band even more. Teske expanded the band to the 300 person band it is today and changed a lot of the drills and formations to be more modern. Most famously, he created the Redcoat Band chant, “Ain’t nothing finer in the land than the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band.”
Jacob Weinstein, a Redcoat alum and current historian of the Redcoats Alumni Association, explained that the Redcoats were revolutionized by each and every past band director. Each one played an important role in forming the current Redcoat Band, which is connected to UGA football culture.
“[The Redcoats are] the cornerstone of [the gameday experience] – music. Everyone loves music, music is universally loved by everybody,” Weinstein said.
New traditions
The Redcoats started many football traditions that Georgia fans get excited about at every game. “Light up Sanford” was created in 2015 by two Redcoat Band members. Between the third and fourth quarter, the band plays “Krypton” and everybody in the stadium holds up their cell phone with the flashlight on as a way to encourage the players to keep fighting.
Brett Bawcum, the Director of Athletic Bands and the Redcoats, explained that a lot of traditions are adopted by the fans from the band and it makes the culture more personal to the band.
“The truth of the matter is that when somebody takes our tradition and then they sort of expand on it into something that’s bigger, it’s hard to be upset about that,” Bawcum said.
The band is seen as a strong unit of the Georgia Bulldog spirit, and it’s because the members are so dedicated to the music and sport of the marching band.
“You have a lot of people who have to pull in the same direction for something to work,” Bawcum said. “Between the crowd chants, high-spirited music and a strong mindset, the Redcoat Band is the heart and spirit of UGA football.”
Bawcum explained that the first rehearsal with the band is one of his favorite parts of the season. It’s when everyone comes together and all of the moving parts of the band lock into place before the performance.
“There’s a lot more to this particular tradition than meets the eye,” Bawcum said.
On the national stage
The 2022 National Championship was one of the biggest victories — not just for the UGA football players but for the band members as well.
The Redcoats filed into the bus in Georgia to leave and play at the National Championship, and returned with the experience and memories of a lifetime.
Bawcum expressed how surreal it felt, how excited he was for the UGA fans and most importantly, how happy and proud he was of the band.
“It was a day I won’t forget for sure,” Bawcum said.
The Redcoats huddled over the exit tunnel at the end of the game and played one last encore before the coaches and players all headed home to Georgia. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, saluted the band with a huge smile and held up a heart with his hands while the Redcoats played for the team as they left the stadium.
In a viral video that captured the sweet moment, Davis verbally expressed his gratitude for the band. “I love y’all, I love y’all so much,” Davis said.
