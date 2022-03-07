These pup-approved restaurants have outdoor dining space for you and your dog.
Big City Bread Cafe
While known for breakfast, this medium-sized restaurant also offers hearty sandwiches and a wide range of desserts, soups, salads and rotating lunch specials.
Blind Pig Tavern
There is something for everyone here, whether selections from the lengthy beer list or vast menu (We recommend the fish tacos). In addition to the West Side location, Blind Pig operates downtown and in East Athens.
Butt Hutt BBQ
In addition to standards such as pulled pork and brisket, this family-operated restaurant offers turkey and chicken entrées and sandwiches.
The Café on Lumpkin
Enjoy unique takes on familiar lunch options, like an avocado grilled cheese and chicken-apple melt. Make sure to try the afternoon tea service, served with the option of a traditional British tiered tower of scones, mini sandwiches and clotted cream.
Clocked!
Just up from the 40 Watt Club, this eatery’s signatures include sci-fi-themed decor and inventive burgers made with organic, local ingredients.
DePalma’s Italian Cafe
What started in the late 1980s as a quest for good pizza has evolved into an Athens tradition. There’s still pizza, served by the slice or by the pie, but also classics such as eggplant Florentine and daily pasta specials. In addition to the East Side location, DePalma’s operates downtown near the Arch and in West Athens.
el Barrio
el Barrio has drawn crowds with its menu of affordable, creative tacos and specialty tequilas. It’s an inviting place to linger, thanks to a screen porch and broad front lawn.
Fully Loaded Pizza Kitchen
This pizzeria offers wings, salads and pasta as well as pizzas to be enjoyed on a spacious outdoor patio. In addition to its Five Points location, there’s also a spot in Watkinsville.
The Grit
An Athens institution, this pioneering Prince Avenue vegetarian restaurant draws omnivores, too, thanks to a massive menu including sandwiches, burritos and noodle bowls.
Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market
This restaurant partners with farmers to source ingredients for a menu of updated Southern fare. Heirloom hosts wine tastings and other events, and its flower-filled patio is a great place to linger.
Ted’s Most Best
Ted’s on West Washington Street stands out thanks to artisan individual pizzas, many available on gluten-free dough.
White Tiger Gourmet
White Tiger serves luscious barbecue, hearty sandwiches and comforting soups. On spring days, locals congregate at the picnic tables in the side yard and take advantage of the BYOB policy.
