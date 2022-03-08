A visit to the Classic City can be an adventure for your pup, too. Unearth outdoor Athens with these dog-friendly paths and green spaces. You and your pup can socialize at a public dog park or even enjoy the solitude of the woods on miles of hiking trails. There’s plenty of sights and smells to explore — and territory to mark.
Athens Memorial Dog Park
This lovely wooded dog park has plenty of space for your dog to explore off-leash. It also has a picnic area, and it’s located in Five Points right next to Bear Hollow Zoo.
Ben Burton Park
This 32-acre wildlife preserve on Mitchell Bridge Road features a 1.4-mile trail that follows the Middle Oconee River through lush upland forest. Dogs must be leashed.
Birchmore Trail
The Birchmore Trail, also located in Memorial Park, is a 1.25-mile loop that winds through forests, ravines, creeks and bridges and eventually brings you to the Great Wall of Athens, built by beloved Athens local, Fred Birchmore. No bicycles are allowed on this trail, so you’ll have to walk or run.
C. Spot Run
In addition to more than five miles of dog-friendly hiking trails, this off-leash dog park at Sandy Creek Nature Center can be enjoyed at no cost. There’s also three private parks with running water, picnic tables and trees that can be used for $1 per dog per hour.
Dudley Park
This 32-acre green space is a short walk from campus. The park provides access to two paved trail networks, the North Oconee Greenway and the Firefly Trail.
The Firefly Trail
The trail follows the historic Georgia Railroad, first built in 1841 and no longer in use. After its completion, the trail will span 39 miles from Athens to Union Point and connect Athens-Clarke County with Greene and Oglethorpe Counties. This trail is perfect for biking, walking and running.
The North Oconee Greenway
This trail system has multiple access points throughout Athens and includes a wetland trail, wildlife corridors and eight miles of paved trails.
Sandy Creek Park
This massive outdoor recreation area just north of Athens encompasses 782 acres surrounding Lake Chapman and offers a wide range of activities. The park has over 16 miles of dog-friendly hiking trails, including the scenic 7.5-mile Lakeside Trail. There’s also a large public dog park and five private dog parks reservable for $1 per dog per hour. Entry for Sandy Creek Park is $2 per person.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.