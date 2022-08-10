Whether you are visiting Athens with children or live here and are getting ready to host younger guests, here are ideas for exploring town with kids.
Athens Regional Library system
Multiple locations
Each of the Athens libraries carries a wide selection of children’s books. At the main branch, on Baxter Street near campus, they offer Preschool Storytime on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Avid Bookshop
Five Points
This Five Points indie store has a section called Avid Kids. The staff carefully pick popular books from all around the country to stock their shelves with the most engaging literature. Every year they host hundreds of events to get young readers involved.
Bear Hollow Zoo
Five Points
This zoo, located within Memorial Park, offers care and rehabilitation for native creatures that cannot survive in the wild due to medical or other challenges. Take a walk through the zoo and be sure to read the information-packed stories about each animal resident, or attend a special event for hands-on encounters. Admission is free.
Georgia Museum of Art
East Campus
The state’s official art museum offers multiple events for kids and families.
Backpack Tours can be set up through the front desk. Young visitors get a backpack that includes touring tips, activity cards and a bag of goodies that can be used in any gallery.
During the monthly Family Day events, families can come in and make art together while learning about art techniques.
State Botanical Garden
South Milledge Avenue
The Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden is an interactive space that features edible landscapes, hands-on garden plots and themed gardens for kids to learn about nature and have fun while doing it. Key components include a canopy walk with observation decks, the Theater-in-the-Woods, an underground adventure area and a bog garden.
The Rook & Pawn
Downtown
Families with children can come sit down in this London-style cafe and pick out a board game to play. The cafe serves food, coffee, tea and more while patrons enjoy a little healthy competition. This is a great rainy day activity. They also have a wide selection of books.
Sandy Creek Nature Center
East Side
The nature center features reptiles, amphibians, marine and freshwater aquariums, interactive natural history museums and a resource library. Kids are able to learn about the outdoors while immersing themselves in all the interactive activities. The Frog Pond gift shop carries locally made educational toys.
Treehouse Kid & Craft
Downtown
If you’re looking for somewhere to buy books, art projects and toys, Treehouse Kid & Craft has all of the above. The in-shop studio has a DIY station and offers classes to learn some new techniques.
Washington Farms
Oconee County
Washington Farms is a fall favorite in Athens. At the pumpkin patch, kids can pick out a Jack O’ Lantern or just a small decorative pumpkin. In addition to a large 6.5 acre corn maze, the farm has a small maze for younger kids. There are playgrounds, a petting zoo and popular jumping pillows. Every fall Washington Farms has over 35 fall activities.
This article originally was published in our fall 2022 Visitors Guide.