Athens has a bustling food scene with eateries providing menu options from all over the world. From the comfort of an Athens restaurant table, visitors can sample cultural cuisine from countries such as Thailand and Eritrea.
Bubble Café
Recently renovated and moved to the heart of downtown Athens, Bubble Café has become a local favorite for bubble tea and Asian cuisine. From holiday-themed discounts to drink specials every month, the café offers a diverse menu of food and beverages that changes with the times.
International Grill and Bar
International Grill and Bar is a Persian restaurant that first opened in West Athens in 2019. Along with its menu of traditional family recipes, the restaurant has entertainment including live music, belly dancing, comedy sets and karaoke.
Kelly’s Authentic Jamaican Food
This Lumpkin Street eatery is low-key in appearance but big on flavors, with savory dishes such as jerk pork, curry chicken and spicy rice. Entrees are served with a choice of meat, two sides, tea and cornbread.
Mannaweenta
This East Side restaurant is notable for its selection of Ethiopian and Eritrean dishes such as spicy doro wat, chicken simmered in hot spices and injera, a traditional spongy flatbread. Hand-woven bowls and place mats, along with brightly colored wall hangings, decorate the pastel yellow walls and create a welcoming atmosphere, even for carry-out customers.
New Red Bowl Asian Bistro
This Asian fusion restaurant offers a variety of Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese cuisine, as well as sushi and hibachi entrées — it even has a full bar.
Punta Cana Latin Grill
This Dominican restaurant on Prince Avenue offers a variety of dishes featuring longaniza (Dominican sausage) and other Caribbean cuisines. Still hungry after your entree? Add a side of fried yuca or sweet maduros to your order.
Rashe’s Cuisine
At her Vine Street restaurant, Rashe Malcolm serves Jamaican classics like jerk pork and curry chicken, as well as plantains and roti bread. Malcolm is also the director of the Culinary Kitchen of Athens, a nonprofit that helps small local food entrepreneurs.
Shokitini
With a wide selection of sushi and other Japanese dishes, this West Clayton Street spot also boasts a small outdoor patio. If you’re looking to celebrate an event, karaoke rooms on the upper level are available to rent by the hour.
Taste of India
This East Side eatery offers Indian cuisine for vegans and omnivores alike. Try the Tandoori Chicken or vegetable samosas.
Thai Spoon
Located on North Lumpkin Street since 2006, Thai Spoon offers a menu of healthy, authentic Thai food selections. Offering many options that cater to those with food allergies and restrictions, Thai Spoon has a little something for everyone.
Tlaloc
Since opening in 2009 on North Chase Street, Tlaloc has become a favorite throughout the Athens community. Serving authentic hearty portions of Mexican and Salvadorian food, such as its popular pupusa dish, the family-owned establishment adds a pop of color to the local food scene.
Utage
Utage Sushi Bar has a diverse sushi menu with favorites such as the “Utage Special Roll” and “Dragon Roll.” Complete with a full bar, the restaurant offers an affordable “Sushi Pick 3” special available every weekday for dine-in and dinner only.
Viva! Argentine Cuisine
Viva! serves Argentinian favorites such as pastel de papa (an Argentinian version of Shepherd’s Pie) and empanadas. Executive chef and owner Gaby Lindsey draws inspiration from the recipes of her mother, Elena, curating a family-driven food experience. Regulars love the dessert selection, too.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.