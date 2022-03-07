Each year, Athens offers a variety of events that celebrate the town’s diversity and culture. From big holiday spectacles run by student organizations to street festivals put together by Athens locals, you are sure to find a celebration to make your visit worthwhile.
Asian Student Association Lunars Celebration
Lunars is UGA’s Asian Student Association’s biggest annual event. As a celebration of the Lunar New Year, Lunars features a variety of traditional performances. The ticketed event takes place each year at the Tate Grand Hall.
Athens Black Market & International Family Day
The Athens Black Market is an initiative hosted by the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement to support minority business owners in downtown Athens. The market and International Family Day are held annually on May 15 with live music and guest speakers to celebrate the importance of family and Black culture.
Hot Corner Celebration and Soul Food Festival
Traditionally held on the second Saturday of every June, the Hot Corner festival celebrates the historic African-American business district known as the “Hot Corner.” The festival is packed with local music, soul food and dance.
The International Street Festival
Presented by the University of Georgia’s International Student Life, the International Street Festival will celebrate its 22nd anniversary on April 9 outside the Tate Student Center with free parking at Tate and Legion Field. The festival has been held annually in Athens since 1999 as a way to promote cultural awareness in the city.
The celebration will feature international and multinational cultural displays, traditional costumes, dances, bands and activities for kids.
LatinxFest
Held annually since 2010, the LatinxFest aims to celebrate and showcase the culture of Latinx immigrants and community members. The downtown festival features an assortment of performances, food, cultural displays, live music, dancing, kids’ activities and more.
MLK Day Parade and Music Festival
The annual festival, which is a partnership of the United Group of Artists Music Association (UGAMA) and the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement (AADM), aims to promote a more diverse and inclusive Athens.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.