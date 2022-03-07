After being canceled in 2020 and having to adapt to a virtual platform in 2021, the International Street Festival is finally returning to its normal, in-person format this April. The assistant director of International Student Life, Linden Dudley, spoke to The Red & Black about the event and the importance of diversity within the University of Georgia and the general Athens community.
The Red & Black: What is International Student Life?
Linden Dudley: International Student Life is a department within student affairs on UGA’s campus. Our work mainly is to enhance the student learning environment through programs and services to internationalize the campus experience. We work a lot with transition and support of international students, but also programming and outreach to have that intercultural learning.
R&B: What’s the purpose of the street festival and what should people who have never attended before expect from it?
LD: It really showcases [and] celebrates just a variety of diversity-, cultural- and identity-based student organizations. Everyone gathers to enjoy the cultural displays and performances. Overall, it’s a lot of content that the student orgs and the performances create to help our community build that awareness about different backgrounds and cultures and identities that are here within the Athens community. There’s crafts, dance and musical performances.
R&B: What’s your favorite part of the International Street Festival?
LD: I just love seeing everyone interact. The performances are great. We have student performances as well as professionals, so those are always really exciting to watch. I love the vibrancy of the event — all the colors and activity, the music. It’s just very uplifting and energizing.
R&B: Why do you think it’s important to highlight the diversity of cultures at UGA?
LD: We’re all naturally curious and excited about other cultures, and this is a really great way to experience that. It’s really important just to see how big our world is, and we have such a great part of it. For me, I personally just really love meeting new people and learning new things. We are all global citizens, we’re all part of this world. It’s exciting to get to celebrate with one another.
