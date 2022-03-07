Exploring multicultural life in Athens does not only have to be through attending big, annual festivals. The University of Georgia and the Athens community offer an array of performances and events that richen the cultural landscape year-round.
Cultural Nights
Cultural nights are held throughout the year and conducted by the various international student organizations on campus. The evenings showcase traditions, food, performances and an overall look into one’s cultural heritage. The spring 2022 schedule includes themes like Africa Night, Korean Night, Filipino Culture Night and more.
Historic Athens Heritage Walks
Historic Athens offers an array of guided walking tours throughout the city to learn about what the town used to be. Several of the tours provide insight to what life was like for African Americans in Athens, with whom there has been a long and complicated history.
UGA International Coffee Hour
UGA’s Coffee Hour is a weekly event that unites the UGA and Athens community over international food and coffee. Hosted by UGA’s international student organizations, the program takes place every Friday at the campus’ Memorial Hall Ballroom.
Milonga Tropical
Milonga Tropical is a free event presented by Athens Tangueros and sponsored by the UGA Tango Club and the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission. Filled with live music and dance performances, the program aims to introduce tango and Latin dancing to the community.
UGA Performing Arts Center
As a part of its 25th anniversary season, the UGA Performing Arts Center will feature several prominent Black musicians throughout the remainder of the year to celebrate Black excellence. The lineup features a special gala performance by Tony award-winner Audra McDonald on April 24.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.