Now the children’s education coordinator at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, a unit of UGA Public Service and Outreach, Audrey S. Mitchell started her job at the gardens in 2020, where she leads the family and youth programs. She is also a UGA alum and has lived in the Athens area for about 10 years.
The Red & Black: What spring events at the garden are you most excited for?
Audrey Mitchell: The biggest one is our family festival called Georgia Questival. It’s a little funky and will be on March 19. It’s all about what makes our state what it is. We talk about natural resources, the animals that live here, the plants, of course, that live here. It’s gonna be a great-big, fun day about Georgia.
R&B: Which part of the garden is your favorite? Are there any hidden gems in the garden?
AM: I love the streams [and] the water features. I grew up on a river, and so I just love the natural beauty of running water. Especially because I work in education, that’s a great place to do activities. One of my favorite things we have access to is that environment, because there’s so many things that you can connect to the water systems and sources.
R&B: What do you think makes Athens special?
AM: I love the fact it is a college town. I know that may not be for everyone because people are constantly moving in and out, but I think that’s what makes it so great. Because I have lived here for about 10 years, I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many different people — from locals to the university community to everything in between. I just think it’s always so much better when you have people from all different backgrounds and all different interests and ages.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.