Hattie Thomas Whitehead has become a recognizable face in Athens as the first descendant of Linnentown, a historically black neighborhood that was torn down by the University of Georgia for dormitory halls, and author of the memoir “Giving Voice to Linnentown,” centered on her experience growing up before ultimately being displaced.
What has changed in Athens in your time here?
I think the community has been more embracing of differences and different cultures, connecting to each other more. And the celebration of Juneteenth this year and the raising of the flag was the biggest change I have seen. The support of the community in that, I think that was significant.
What do you hope will change in Athens in the future?
I hope that we will get historical markers down Finley Street of the old community of Linnentown. And I hope that we will get a Black History Center here in the future.
What are some of your favorite places to eat in Athens?
I love to eat at Taqueria Tsunami downtown.
What are some of your favorite places you take people when they visit from out of town?
I like to take them on a tour of Linnentown, to the tree that owns itself and to the Hot Corner area.
This article originally was published in our fall 2022 Visitors Guide. Interviews are lightly edited for length and clarity.