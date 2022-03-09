Leader of the Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team since 2015, head coach Joni Taylor is a former college player who has earned many accolades in her six seasons with the Lady Bulldogs, including leading her team to a fourth-place finish in SEC standings and winning the SEC Coach of the Year award in 2021.
The Red & Black: What makes UGA special in comparison to the other colleges you’ve coached at?
Joni Taylor: You know, I hate saying this word because it’s so cliche and people throw it around, but the family atmosphere is really different here. I’ve been here for 11 years, but I’ve also worked at two other SEC schools and some other really high-mid major schools, and there’s just a difference in our approach and how we all support each other. And it’s genuine and it’s real. Athens is a great town to raise a family.
R&B: Do you have any recommendations for people who are visiting Athens?
JT: If you’re visiting Athens, the first thing I will tell you to do is check our athletics calendar. And, whatever time of year it is, go watch a sport and get involved in the atmosphere. It’s a lot of fun. We have great coaches. We have great student athletes here. So obviously, if it’s basketball season, I want you to come and support us and men’s basketball. If it’s football season, try to get a ticket. If you can’t, just be around. But just support us.
R&B: Do you have any favorite campus spots?
JT: You know, it’s hard because I don’t get out much, but when I do, North Campus would be my favorite. I just love the feel of North Campus — the open spaces, when I’m riding by there and see people on their hammocks in the open grass. It’s just a beautiful space.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.