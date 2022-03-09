A member of the Athens-Clarke County Commission, Parker is a local musician originally from Louisville, Kentucky. The Southern rapper goes by the stage name Linqua Franqa, but when they’re not working or performing, Parker is also a PhD candidate in the University of Georgia’s Department of Language and Literacy Education. They’re also a co-host of the podcast “Waiting on Reparations,” a show about hip hop and politics.
The Red & Black: What about Athens has made you want to stay here for so long?
Linqua Franqa: I felt very inspired by the involvement of working class folk in the art scene. As someone that had quietly crafted a lot in my adolescence and early 20s, to finally feel that my identity as an artist is valued in Athens really is why I rap today.
R&B: Where are some of your favorite places to go in Athens?
LF: I got my start in hip hop at The World Famous, where I played my first show. Before that, I would regularly attend a freestyle night at Nowhere Bar every Wednesday. They have a live band, and it’s [how] I made a lot of my first friends in hip hop. I hang out at the 40 Watt pretty much every weekend, and I just have come to know the staff really well. These days, I like to go over to the Rabbit Hole Collective in my district.
R&B: What do you like most about making music in Athens?
LF: Because I’m also friends with people who are musicians, I am exposed to a wide variety of genres that I wouldn’t ordinarily seek out myself. I’ve played shows with a lot of different kinds of people. I [like] the close-knitness of the community and that folks are really friendly. We [musicians] hang out in a lot of the same spaces — it really has the potential to expose you to a lot of different kinds of art that you wouldn’t ordinarily encounter.
This Q&A was has been edited for length and clarity.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication.