Linqua Franqa

Artist Linqua Franqa performs their set on the main stage at the Georgia Theatre on the first night of AthFest. (Photo/Daniela Rico)

 DANIELA RICO

A member of the Athens-Clarke County Commission, Parker is a local musician originally from Louisville, Kentucky. The Southern rapper goes by the stage name Linqua Franqa, but when they’re not working or performing, Parker is also a PhD candidate in the University of Georgia’s Department of Language and Literacy Education. They’re also a co-host of the podcast “Waiting on Reparations,” a show about hip hop and politics.

The Red & Black: What about Athens has made you want to stay here for so long?

Linqua Franqa: I felt very inspired by the involvement of working class folk in the art scene. As someone that had quietly crafted a lot in my adolescence and early 20s, to finally feel that my identity as an artist is valued in Athens really is why I rap today.

R&B: Where are some of your favorite places to go in Athens?

LF: I got my start in hip hop at The World Famous, where I played my first show. Before that, I would regularly attend a freestyle night at Nowhere Bar every Wednesday. They have a live band, and it’s [how] I made a lot of my first friends in hip hop. I hang out at the 40 Watt pretty much every weekend, and I just have come to know the staff really well. These days, I like to go over to the Rabbit Hole Collective in my district.

R&B: What do you like most about making music in Athens?

LF: Because I’m also friends with people who are musicians, I am exposed to a wide variety of genres that I wouldn’t ordinarily seek out myself. I’ve played shows with a lot of different kinds of people. I [like] the close-knitness of the community and that folks are really friendly. We [musicians] hang out in a lot of the same spaces — it really has the potential to expose you to a lot of different kinds of art that you wouldn’t ordinarily encounter.

This Q&A was has been edited for length and clarity. 

This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Visitors Guide special publication. 