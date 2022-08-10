Tom Black is in his sixth season of leading the Georgia volleyball program. Prior to coaching, Black played volleyball at the University of California San Diego, where he set numerous hitting records and was also Volleyball Magazine’s 1996 Small College Player of the Year.
Black has worked with the U.S. Women’s National Team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as an assistant coach alongside U.S. head coach Karch Kiraly. From 2019-2020, Black served as the head coach of the Canadian Women’s National Team. Black also has previous head coaching experience at the University of California San Diego and Loyola Marymount.
Under Black’s leadership in 2019, the UGA Women’s volleyball team made an appearance at the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.
What is it like coaching at UGA compared to colleges where you previously coached?
The SEC is its own animal for sure. The school pride as well as state pride for the university is unlike any school I’ve been a part of. It’s what most appealed to me about the job – that the school represented something bigger.
How have UGA and Athens changed since you’ve been here?
I feel like I’m still catching up to the culture, so I wouldn’t really know. Obviously, COVID-19 changed everything for everyone.
Are there any places you consider to be hidden gems on campus?
I’m pretty introverted. I love going to the Georgia Center before matches, grabbing coffee and finding that space in the corner with awesome couches and glass windows. It’s a beautiful campus.
What are Athens spots you recommend to those visiting from out of town?
Obviously downtown. Walking around gives you a feel for how special Athens is and how much history is here. Saturdays are special days here and not just for football. But in late winter you can see a basketball game, a tennis match, and a baseball game all within a few yards of each other, and it’s an awesome college environment.
This article originally was published in our fall 2022 Visitors Guide. Interviews are lightly edited for length and clarity.