Georgia Bulldogs junior defensive lineman Warren Brinson is originally from Savannah. He has seen action for Georgia as a backup, especially in 2021 where he played in 12 of 15 games and finished with nine total stops and eight QB pressures. He attended high school at IMG Academy before joining the Bulldogs in 2020.
How have you seen UGA and Athens change?
To be honest, Athens really doesn’t change as a city. The people change. So, as new generations of college students come in, the group of people in Athens evolve. The city is still the same. You still have the same spots, if you want to go out and enjoy yourself. Some spots have that nostalgic feeling. The vibe and the aura is always the same. There are different generations of people that reside in Athens. The people who own their spots haven’t changed at all.
What is your favorite campus spot?
The Tate Student Center. It’s a little hub. I can chill, vibe out, do homework and stuff like that. That’s where you really find everybody. Everybody on campus has to go through the Tate Center. If you want to meet new people, get out and just be social, go to the Tate Center. They have good food spots. It’s a chill vibe. Everybody is there doing something with school. That’s where everybody meets up. It’s like our own town center at UGA.
Do you have a favorite Athens restaurant?
Cali N Tito’s. It’s just a good local spot where one can eat Pan-Latin cuisine — good food, good vibes, good people. It’s a great time, even just sitting there. Even from how it looks when you pull up, it is amazing. You feel like you’re in a little Hispanic town.
What do you like best about Athens?
I just love Athens as a whole. The city is amazing. The city has done so many great things for me. It’s helped me accelerate my career path and get to where I want to be. There are so many great people here, and they all treat you like family. It’s the true definition of that Southern hospitality. People here aren’t rude.
It’s a good town, man. It’s just a great place to be. You can always find something to do any day of the week, no matter what you like to do.
This article originally was published in our fall 2022 Visitors Guide. Interviews are lightly edited for length and clarity.