Artist and designer Adrienne Antonson opened her shop on Barber Street in 2019, offering her unique take on colorful, artful, handmade high-fashion clothing and, more recently, interiors.
How would you describe your business?
I make clothing and interiors under my label State. The clothes are unique, colorful, forward aesthetically and comfortable. The interiors are the same thing: aesthetic and functional. We have ten employees, and the majority are in production and manufacturing — we have a sewing team, cutting team and art department in our studio right here next to the shop. It’s all women. You can swing by and ask for a tour of the studio during the weekdays.
Our “swayers” — these comfortable wide-leg pants — are our bestsellers. But we’re also generally known for our handpainted pieces. We use a lot of techniques: handpainting, screenprinting, dying, airbrushing. We do one-off surface design on a lot of our work, which sets it apart from a lot on the market.
Why did you choose Athens to open your store?
It’s a really creative and supportive community for people who love being original. It’s a great pace and way of life, a great place to raise a family and explore creative collaboration and partnerships.
What do you like about the neighborhood?
We moved into this space in mid November [from the next building over] — and so much is changing. It’s growing. We love being across the street from Habitat Restore. We go every day and score lots of vintage furniture we like to reinvent; we re-weave seats or paint things, cover them with resin.
What would you take a visitor to do in Athens?
I would take them to Treehouse Kid & Craft — my favorite store — which has magical treasures for children and adults. I recently bought water beads and kinetic sand, for myself, not my children. I’d take them for enchiladas and chips and queso at Taqueria del Sol. We’d go to Improv on Wednesday nights at Buvez — they also have snow cones for the kids — and eat dinner at the National.
What’s next for State?
The summer collection is going to be gorgeous, very light and airy. It’s inspired by this electronica album I’ve been listening to, this desert fantasy I’ve had. We have some really experimental interiors we’re showcasing in the gallery: tied rag rugs using all of our scraps, industrial ropes, giant plant hangers, one-off functional sculptures. We have a lot of experiences and pop-ups in the works—stay tuned on Instagram @statethelabel.
