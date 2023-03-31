Pete Amadhanirundr and Ally Smith opened Puma Yu’s at Southern Mill in 2022, after years of pop-ups, serving locally sourced Southeast Asian cuisine. Amadhanirundr serves as head chef, specializing in tradition- al and non-traditional Thai. Smith heads up the bar, serving lively cocktails. They share some insight on some of the best places to check out in Athens.
Red & Black: What do you recommend people try when they come in?
Pete Amadhanirundr: The best thing to do to experience Puma Yu’s is to come in with a set of your friends and just order everything. All of our dishes are really small and it’s not really carb heavy. Pair a dish that is slightly spicy and then pair it with a sweeter one that is coconut milk based. It can easily balance high acidic flavors in dishes.
R&B: What do you have in store for 2023?
Ally Smith: We are excited to continue doing collaborative stuff with different restaurants, purveyors and food/beverage people in town.
PA: This next year we are working on expanding everyone’s palates and comfort zones [customers]. The more people come and eat here, it helps us to push more boundaries with what they are comfortable eating.
R&B: What are some things you’d tell visitors in Athens not to miss?
PA: I would say for food and beverage for me, Tamez barbecue and Kike’s, which specializes in birria tacos and queso birria. I would say also try some classics like Food for the Soul and Kelly’s Jamaican. Go see a show at 40 Watt, Flicker puts on very fun shows and it feels very local. The parks here are good and we go to the park a lot with our dogs [Papaya and Baja]. The botanical gardens are one of the coolest things we have in Athens. 1000 Faces Coffee and Choco Pronto are two incredible coffee shops that I would put up against a lot of other coffee shops.
AS: The Miss U is probably my favorite out of the specialty cocktails we have right now. It is super simple, with three ingredients. We do a lot of margaritas here, so I would say to get a margarita. We do tamarind, spicy or straight up. First time getting the ‘Teeny ‘Tini’ martinis, you should get the Puppy Brother. It’s as important to have a non-alcoholic menu as [is] an alcoholic menu. We have some mocktails that don’t imitate alcohol at all and some that do imitate alcohol. We have rum-ish, gin and tonic-ish and aperol spritz-ish. They are all non-alcoholic spirits.
R&B: What would you say about the Athens restaurant scene right now?
AS: There is a lot of youthful energy in the food scene that is popping up. I think there is a lot of excitement around new concepts and people trying to push some boundaries. It feels like an energetic buzz about other new exciting places opening up. Spring, summer and fall this year, there is going to be a really big boom of a lively food scene.
Interview by Melanie Velasquez
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.