Athens is home to a collaborative, creative art scene. Artists young and old come together to share works that reflect upon their personal and collective experiences. The Red & Black sat down with arts administrator Stephanie Raines and discussed the importance of public art and where visitors can experience these works.
What is the best part about your job?
I am actually a native Athenian, but I’ve worked all over. I was in Savannah for 10 years prior to coming to this job, at SCAD, and then at Telfair Museums. I’ve been working mostly in visual arts, so working in performing arts has been exciting and fun to learn about. I think theater and dance, something that I didn’t have as much background in but I do now, [has given me] a much deeper appreciation for it.
What kind of public art spaces should people visit in Athens?
The Lyndon House Arts Center is really fantastic. It’s a huge, beautiful building with art all throughout the space. Artists are actually in there working. We have a studio membership program, and anyone can join for $65 a month and [work with] ceramics, the photography dark room, printmaking, painting, jewelry and woodworking.
What makes the Athens art scene so important to its history?
Local artists are attractive for people coming to visit here. There’s always going to be some interesting people who have a weird puppet company on the side, that are also in a band and maybe also work at this restaurant. And so you’re just meeting them in all these different places. This has long been the kind of place where people wanted to make work with other people. And I think some of that comes from the way that bands are largely made up of groups, so people have to coordinate, collaborate and share space and resources.
What are your favorite pieces?
I think the Rainbow Forest [on the Oconee River Greenway] is a really cool destination piece. We’ve seen a lot of people come just to see that work of art, everyone from curators to videographers, so I think it’s great to spend a day on the Greenway taking a nice long walk…I also really love the piano outside the library… you never know who you’re gonna see sit down and make beautiful music from what is a public space, and it’s painted by local artists.
Why do you advocate for art?
I want people to care about artists and respect them because they bring a lot to the economy and to the culture. They make Athens a really great place to live. We should respect them and thank them for that. Artists make great neighbors and friends. They don’t just bring us beauty, but they also help us find meaning. And sometimes artists help us process complex ideas, as well as help us reflect on difficult times. Many of the works that I’ve seen, [that are] really poignant, are around the experiences that we’ve all collectively had.”
Interview by Elizabeth Rymarev
This article was originally published in our spring/summer 2023 Visitors Guide.