1000 Faces Coffee
This Athens-based, fair-trade roasting company operates a coffee shop on North Thomas Street and is a local favorite.
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee
When this North Carolina-based chain opened its South Lumpkin Street location in fall 2021, it was an instant hit.
Bubble Cafe
A variety of Taiwanese tea drinks and menu items make this a cozy location for lunch paired with a caffeine boost.
Buvez
This Euro-style cafe on Barber Street offers caffeine-infused drinks during the day and aperitivos and cocktails during the evening.
Condor Chocolates
In addition to Ecuadorian chocolates, this cafe, which has a location in downtown and in Five Points, serves coffee, hot chocolate, and gelato.
Iron Works Coffee
Located in the historic Graduate Athens hotel property on East Dougherty Street, this quiet shop is great for meetings.
Hendershot’s
This Prince Avenue location is a coffee shop by day, bar by night, and a popular spot for food pop-ups and local markets.
Jittery Joe’s
The Classic City’s best known coffee brand has several area shops, but the downtown café remains a favorite.
Sips Espresso Cafe
Located in Normaltown across from the UGA Health Sciences Campus, Sips features a patio and take-out window, and is great for relaxing.
Walker’s Coffee and Pub
Across from the Arch on College Avenue, Walker’s offers indoor and outdoor seating. Bonus: It’s also a bar at night.
Zombie Coffee & Donuts
Opened by a UGA alum, this bakery on East Broad Street offers doughnuts with toppings like Fruity Pebbles or bacon.
Looking for something special? Try tea at Cafe on Lumpkin
Breakfast and lunch options are strong at this cute Five Point cafe, but the real star is British-inspired afternoon tea — served with a tower of scones, mini sandwiches and pastries.
This article was originally published in the Fall 2022 issue of our Visitors Guide.