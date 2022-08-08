bitty & beau's coffee

Bitty & Beau's Coffee, a North Carolina-based chain dedicated to employing people with disabilities, opened a location in Athens in fall 2021. (Photo/Delaney Tarr)

1000 Faces Coffee

This Athens-based, fair-trade roasting company operates a coffee shop on North Thomas Street and is a local favorite.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee

When this North Carolina-based chain opened its South Lumpkin Street location in fall 2021, it was an instant hit.

Bubble Cafe

A variety of Taiwanese tea drinks and menu items make this a cozy location for lunch paired with a caffeine boost.

Buvez

This Euro-style cafe on Barber Street offers caffeine-infused drinks during the day and aperitivos and cocktails during the evening.

Condor Chocolates

In addition to Ecuadorian chocolates, this cafe, which has a location in downtown and in Five Points, serves coffee, hot chocolate, and gelato.

Iron Works Coffee

Located in the historic Graduate Athens hotel property on East Dougherty Street, this quiet shop is great for meetings.

Hendershot’s

This Prince Avenue location is a coffee shop by day, bar by night, and a popular spot for food pop-ups and local markets.

Jittery Joe’s

The Classic City’s best known coffee brand has several area shops, but the downtown café remains a favorite.

Sips Espresso Cafe

Located in Normaltown across from the UGA Health Sciences Campus, Sips features a patio and take-out window, and is great for relaxing.

Walker’s Coffee and Pub

Across from the Arch on College Avenue, Walker’s offers indoor and outdoor seating. Bonus: It’s also a bar at night.

Zombie Coffee & Donuts

Opened by a UGA alum, this bakery on East Broad Street offers doughnuts with toppings like Fruity Pebbles or bacon.

Cafe on Lumpkin

Traditional English tea is a favorite at Cafe on Lumpkin. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)

Looking for something special? Try tea at Cafe on Lumpkin

Breakfast and lunch options are strong at this cute Five Point cafe, but the real star is British-inspired afternoon tea — served with a tower of scones, mini sandwiches and pastries.

This article was originally published in the Fall 2022 issue of our Visitors Guide. 