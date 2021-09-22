athens 6-pack graphic

For a day of tailgating, skip dark and super high-gravity in favor of this selection of locally crafted options. Each is light and refreshing yet loaded with plenty of flavor. These have lower ABV (alcohol by volume) ratings, allowing you to sip as you pregame without overdoing it. 

Automatic

This pale ale from Creature Comforts Brewing Company is reissued periodically with cans designed by local artists. What’s always consistent is the rich flavor and complexity. 5.5% ABV

Bibo

This classic Pilsner from Creature Comforts is refreshingly crisp. Fun Fact: This beer shares a name with Albert Einstein’s parrot. 4.9% ABV

Classic City Lager

With its retro styling and crisp taste, this easy drinking lager is a cut above standard party beers. Pick up tallboy cans at the Creature Comforts tasting room. 4.2% ABV

Golden

This smooth ale from Terrapin Beer Co. is nicely hoppy without being overpowering. Great with grilled chicken and salads. 4.6% ABV

RecreationAle

This session IPA from Terrapin is light and ideal for all-day tailgates. Bonus: It also comes in tallboy-size cans. 4.7% ABV

Red and Black

This refreshing and tart Berliner from Southern Brewing Company is made with raspberries and blackberries, giving it a surprisingly bright red hue. 4.5% ABV

This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Tailgate Guide special publication.

