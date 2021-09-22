For a day of tailgating, skip dark and super high-gravity in favor of this selection of locally crafted options. Each is light and refreshing yet loaded with plenty of flavor. These have lower ABV (alcohol by volume) ratings, allowing you to sip as you pregame without overdoing it.
Automatic
This pale ale from Creature Comforts Brewing Company is reissued periodically with cans designed by local artists. What’s always consistent is the rich flavor and complexity. 5.5% ABV
Bibo
This classic Pilsner from Creature Comforts is refreshingly crisp. Fun Fact: This beer shares a name with Albert Einstein’s parrot. 4.9% ABV
Classic City Lager
With its retro styling and crisp taste, this easy drinking lager is a cut above standard party beers. Pick up tallboy cans at the Creature Comforts tasting room. 4.2% ABV
Golden
This smooth ale from Terrapin Beer Co. is nicely hoppy without being overpowering. Great with grilled chicken and salads. 4.6% ABV
RecreationAle
This session IPA from Terrapin is light and ideal for all-day tailgates. Bonus: It also comes in tallboy-size cans. 4.7% ABV
Red and Black
This refreshing and tart Berliner from Southern Brewing Company is made with raspberries and blackberries, giving it a surprisingly bright red hue. 4.5% ABV
This article was first published in The Red & Black's fall 2021 Tailgate Guide special publication.