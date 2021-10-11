Do your homework
Research your site ahead of time to avoid unexpected hurdles. Are you even allowed to tailgate there? Find out the rules for your spot — like whether you’re allowed to grill over an open flame — so you don’t end up with five raw racks of ribs and no way to cook them.
Prep beforehand
Prepare as much food at home as possible. Marinating meats, slicing up veggies and mixing dips and sauces beforehand means less cooking at the tailgate and more time to eat and play cornhole.
Don’t skimp on food safety
Make sure your cooler can keep raw meats cold enough until it’s time to grill. Put raw meat on the bottom of the cooler, and veggies on top. During the tailgate, keep trays of food covered and at the proper temperature. Nothing ruins a tailgate like a bout of food poisoning.
Don’t forget the bottle opener
When you’re focused on food and beer, it’s easy to overlook the essentials — plates, napkins, cups, utensils for eating and cooking, trash bags and ice. Most importantly, don’t forget the beer bottle opener.